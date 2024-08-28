Schmidt Scheduled to Rehab with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

August 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Right-hander Clarke Schmidt is scheduled to pitch for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a Major League Rehab Assignment. The New York Yankees have transferred his rehab to the RailRiders prior to their game this evening against the Rochester Red Wings at PNC Field.

First pitch is tabbed for 6:35 P.M.

Schmidt was placed on the Yankees' 15-Day Injured List on May 30 with a right lat strain and was transferred to the 60-Day on June 18. He began his rehab with Somerset last week, allowing one run on one hit over 3.2 innings with six strikeouts and one walk on 48 pitches.

The 28-year-old was selected by New York with the sixteenth pick in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina. Schmidt made his big league debut in 2020 and has appeared in 78 games for the Yankees, including 48 starts. Over his five-year Major League career, he is 19-18 with a 3.97 ERA and 285 strikeouts over 290 innings.

Schmidt has made 14 appearances for the RailRiders during his career and holds a 2.76 ERA in Triple-A with 78 strikeouts over 58 innings spanning the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

For tickets to tonight's game or promotional information regarding any remaining 2024 game at PNC Field, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.