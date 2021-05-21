Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (9-5) at St. Paul Saints (6-9)

May 21, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: CHS Field

FIRST PITCH: 8:05 PM ET

GAME #15 / Road #9: Indianapolis Indians (9-5) at St. Paul Saints (6-9)

PROBABLES: RHP James Marvel (0-0, 3.48) vs. LHP Charlie Barnes (1-0, 4.00)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: After losing on a St. Paul walk-off in the continuation of Wednesday night's suspended game, the Indians offense boomed for a 7-3 win in the nightcap. Thanks to multi-hit performances by Cole Tucker, Christian Bethancourt, Hunter Owen, Bligh Madris and Jason Delay, the Indians tallied a season-high 13 hits on their way to the win. Bethancourt drove in the first run of the game on a two-out RBI double in the fourth inning and came around to score on a bloop single by Owen. The Indians tacked on three more runs in the fifth, two of which came via a Saints throwing error, and one in the seventh and ninth for the win.

TUCKER'S TRIPLES: After last night's RBI triple in the seventh inning, Cole Tucker is now tied for second among Triple-A East leaders with two triples this season. After beginning the nightcap 0-for-2, he roped a double in the fifth, the triple and a single in the ninth to drive in three RBI for his first runs driven in this season.

YA-HOO'S GEM: RHP Miguel Yajure earned his first win of the 2021 season last night after tossing a quaility start to subdue the Saints offense. The 23-year-old threw 6.0 innings and surrendered one run - a home run to MLB rehabber Alex Kirilloff - on three hits while striking out five. After giving up a career-high two home runs at Detroit on April 21 (2), Yajure has allowed just two earned runs in 17.0 innings pitched with 15 strikeouts in two Indianapolis starts (5/9 at Iowa, 5/20 at St. Paul) and one Pittsburgh start (5/14 vs. San Francisco) combined. In his most recent start with Pittsburgh, he tossed 5.0 one-hit innings. Yajure entered the season rated as Pittsburgh's No. 10 prospect by Baseball America, and following last night's gem at St. Paul, he ranks fifth in the Triple-A East with a 0.75 WHIP.

SHARPE SHOOTING: After hitting a leadoff double in the fourth inning last night to set up a scoring position opportunity for the Indians, Chris Sharpe is now tied for fourth among Triple-A East leaders with five doubles this season. He has now reached base safely in eight consecutive games and has four doubles, eight runs scored and eight walks to only five strikeouts in that span. The 24-year-old is currently on a six-game hitting streak dating back to 5/14 vs. Toledo, which marks the longest hitting streak by an Indians player this season.

BLIGH IS THAT GUY: Outfielder Bligh Madris, who was promoted to Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona on Wednesday, made his Triple-A debut last night in left field and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in the Indians 7-3 win. He spent the entire 2019 season with the Curve and hit .260 (119-for-457) with 26 doubles in 132 games. After not playing organized baseball in 2020, he began the 2021 campaign with Altoona before being promoted to Indy after Travis Swaggerty was sent to Pittsburgh for further examination on a right shoulder injury.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Saints face off in the fourth of a six-game series in the Twin Cities tonight. RHP James Marvel is set to take the mound for the Indians facing off against LHP Charlie Barnes, the second southpaw starter Indy will see this series and third of the season. The Indians have won seven of their last 10 games, while St. Paul is 4-6 over that stretch.

MARVELOUS: In his last start with the Indians, RHP James Marvel held the Toledo Mud Hens scoreless through five before being charged with two earned runs after exiting the game with one out in the fifth. In two starts with Indianapolis to begin the season Marvel has been reliable, surrendering no more than two earned runs in either of his outings with at least five innings pitched. His ERA sits at 3.48 (4er/10.1ip) with 11 strikeouts entering tonight's contest at St. Paul. The Indians are 1-1 in his starts.

LEADING THE MIDWEST: Following Iowa's win over Omaha yesterday and Indianapolis' split with St. Paul, the Indians are still in sole possession of first place in the Triple-A East Midwest division. This is the second consecutive season they have began the season 9-5 after a win streak; in 2019 with a 9-5 record, the Indians lost five of their next six games. Indianapolis has finished with a May record over .500 in nine of the last 10 seasons (excluding 2018), going 18-9 (.667) in 2019 and 21-8 (.724) in 2017 for its best record in the month in Victory Field history. A little over halfway through the month, the Indians are on pace to go 15-9 (.625).

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Infielder T.J. Rivera scored the first Indianapolis run in the second inning on Wednesday night following a two-out double. He was signed as a minor league free agent by Pittsburgh on Wednesday and served as the designated hitter in Indy's lineup in both games since then. The 32-year-old did not play in 2020 and spent 2019 between Double-A Harrisburg and the independent league Long Island Ducks. He was originally signed as a non-drafted free agent by the Mets in 2011 and made his MLB debut with the same organization in 2016.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.