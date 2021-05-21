Game Notes May 21: Iowa vs. Omaha

IOWA CUBS (8-5) vs OMAHA STORM CHASERS (8-6)

Friday - 7:08 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Shelby Miller (0-1, 0.00) vs. RHP Ronald Bolaños (0-0, 3.60)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Iowa goes for their fourth straight win as righty Shelby Miller takes the bump for his third start of the season. He'll face off against Ronald Bolaños, who, like Miller is still looking for his first win on the season.

HITTING ON THE RISE: Iowa's offense came ready to play yesterday, slugging five home runs in part of a 16-run, 15-hit effort to beat Omaha 16-1. As a team, Iowa raised their batting average 13 points (.232 to .245), their slugging 42 points (.358 to .400) and their OPS 54 points (.684 to .738). Both 16 runs and 15 hits set season-high marks for the I-Cubs. It was the most runs the team has scored since April 28, 2019 when they scored 15 runs in one inning and beat Nashville by a final score of 19-5. The team hit four home runs in that game, including two grand slams. Along with their four home runs, they hit four doubles and took 15 walks. In yesterday's game, Iowa hit five home runs, three doubles and took just three walks.

HOME RUN HITTER: Patrick Wisdom got his first two hits for Iowa in 2021 and headlined the stat-sheet yesterday, going 2-for-2 with two home runs and five runs batted in. The slugger also walked twice and got hit by a pitch, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances, scoring four of the five times he was on. Although these were his first two home runs for Iowa, they were by no means the first in his career. Wisdom has registered two 30+ home run seasons in his career. In 2017 he did it with Triple-A Memphis (31) and in 2019 with Triple-A Nashville (31). His two yesterday were his 83rd and 84th home runs at the Triple-A level, and 132nd and 133rd in the minor leagues. Wisdom has also had a two-home run, five-RBI game at Principal Park before as a member of the Memphis Redbirds. He did so on May 8, 2017, in a 15-9 Redbirds win. He has hit nine total home runs against Iowa in his career. In his first four games with the team, Wisdom had gone 0-for-14 with one run, one RBI, one walk and eight strikeouts. He had struck out twice in every game he had played with the I-Cubs before yesterday.

ON PITCH: Iowa's pitching continued its dominance in yesterday's game, allowing just one run on five hits. That performance has kept them at the top of the Triple-A charts in average against (.177), hits allowed (73), runs allowed (38) and WHIP (1.02). The team ERA improved to 2.82, down from 2.97, and still leads the Triple-A East Midwest division while placing second in Triple-A overall. With just one walk allowed yesterday by Kohl Stewart, Iowa remains the best in the Midwest at limiting free passes, with just 44 on the season. That's also good for fifth place in Triple-A overall.

KINGS OF CONSISTENCY: Iowa's bullpen has yet to show many signs of weakness in 2021 as they continue to add on impressive outings. Three relievers contributed to Thursday's effort, pitching a perfect inning each. Robert Stock, Kyle Ryan, and Jake Jewell did not allow a baserunner in their three innings of work, striking out two in the process. The bullpen is still 5-1, with their only credited loss coming on a walkoff solo home run a week ago in St. Paul. They now hold a 1.57 ERA (9ER/51.2IP) and a 0.80 WHIP and have struck out 63 batters.

EVERYTHING WORKING: It isn't very often that the offense explodes and the pitching is on point. That is exactly what happened yesterday for Iowa, as they beat Omaha by a score of 16-1. The offense posted numbers breaking all of their previous season highs, while the pitching allowed just one run on five hits. The 15-run victory over the Storm Chasers is the biggest margin for an I-Cubs win since almost exactly five years ago, when Iowa beat Reno 17-2 on May 14, 2016. Jake Buchanan was the starting pitcher for Iowa and future Cubs Albert Almora Jr.and Willson Contreras were the I-Cubs two and three-hitters that day. Iowa hit two doubles, two triples and two home runs while also taking 10 walks in that game.

GOT THE WIN: Kohl Stewart's performance was a little bit lost yesterday with all of the offense, but the righty earned his first win of the season, bringing his overall record to 1-1. Stewart spun a quality start for Iowa, going six innings allowing just one earned run, a solo home run, on five total hits. The righty walked one batter compared to five strikeouts. After allowing a leadoff home run in the second inning to Ryan McBroom, Stewart sat down nine of the next 10 batters he faced, including four strikeouts. Stewart is ninth in the Triple-A East with a 0.94 WHIP and tied for 10th with his 16.0 innings pitched.

AGAINST OMAHA: Iowa and Omaha will face off tonight for the third of 36 games in 2021. After yesterday's game, the I-Cubs have won six straight against the Storm Chasers and have a 188-164 lead in the all-time series. The I-Cubs were 11-5 against Omaha in 2019, but split games at Principal Park 4-4.

SHORT HOPS: Iowa smashed season-highs in hits (15), runs (16) and home runs (5) in yesterday's win... they now lead the Triple-A East Midwest division in runs scored with 70... with yesterday's victory over Omaha, the I-Cubs tied their season-long three game winning streak... Patrick Wisdom had four, two-home run games in 2019.

