Jumbo Shrimp Stamp 1-0 Victory in Norfolk, Increase Winning Streak to Five

NORFOLK, Va. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp scored a first-inning run and made it hold up the rest of the way Friday, as the pitching staff posted their second shutout of the road trip with a 1-0 win over the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park.

Jacksonville (12-4) has now won five straight, equaling their longest winning streak from 2019. They have outscored opponents 22-10 over that stretch. The 1-0 victory was the club's first since upending Pensacola 1-0 July 29, 2019, when Sixto Sánchez tossed six shutout frames.

Tonight, it was Braxton Garrett (win, 2-0) who led the Shrimp on the mound. Garrett struck out five over six shutout innings, facing just three over the minimum. The left-hander gave up just four hits and did not walk a batter, posting the first quality start of the season for Jacksonville.

The Jumbo Shrimp scored the lone run of the contest in the first inning. Lewin Díaz singled to right field with one out. Two batters later, he went first to third on a Jesús Sánchez single though the right side. Luis Marte then lined a single through the left side to score Díaz, which ultimately proved to be the only run of the night.

Conner Greene (loss, 0-2) was impressive in the losing effort for the Tides. He struck out seven over seven innings, allowing just five baserunners. Greene retired 14 straight at one point in the contest.

After Garrett exited, Alexander Guillen worked two scoreless innings of relief for Jacksonville, pitching around a one-out walk in the seventh, and a one-out single in the eighth.

Brett Eibner (save, 3) gave up two singles in the ninth inning, but picked up a pair of strikeouts and a groundout to strand the tying and winning runs on base. His third save secured the victory and series win.

The series continues Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. when righty Luis Madero (2-0, 1.93) makes his first start of the season for Jacksonville against Norfolk lefty Josh Rogers (0-2, 7.50). The broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 as well as online at espn690.com, MiLB.tv, and the MiLB First Pitch app.

