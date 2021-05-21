Iowa Holds on for 9-8 Victory

DES MOINES - The Iowa Cubs (9-5) surrendered four home runs in the ninth inning, but held on to beat the Omaha Storm Chasers (8-7) 9-8, Friday at Principal Park. Game four of the series is set for 7:08 p.m., Saturday at Principal Park.

Iowa started early, scoring two runs in the first and one in the second to take a 3-0 lead. Omaha evened the score with one in the third and a two-run blast off the bat of Emmanuel Rivera in the fourth.

The two-run shot accounted for the first earned runs Shelby Miller has allowed in his third start for the I-Cubs. Miller had his longest start of the season, tossing four innings, while allowing just two earned runs on the home run, two walks and punching out six.

A Taylor Gushue double regained the lead for Iowa in the sixth inning, before Iowa broke it open in the seventh. The I-Cubs scored five runs in the seventh inning, thanks in large part to a Patrick Wisdom grand slam, his third home run in two games for Iowa.

Iowa brought a 9-3 lead into the ninth inning, but surrendered four home runs, including three in a row with two outs. The I-Cubs held Omaha's comeback attempt off, as Ryan Meisinger came in and secured the final out of the game, to win 9-8.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Patrick Wisdom hit his third home run in two days. Each of his first three hits for Iowa have been home runs, a feat only Kris Bryant has previously done. Bryant's first five hits as an I-Cub were home runs.

- Matt Burch registered his first professional career hit, a two-out double in the seventh inning.

- Iowa has now won four straight games for their longest streak of the season. Their previous long was three games, done twice this year.

Iowa and Omaha meet for game four of the series tomorrow, Saturday, May 22, with first pitch set for 7:08 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

