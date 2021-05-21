Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 21, 2021

Friday, May 21st 7:10 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (6-9) vs. Louisville Bats (4-10) Game 4 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #16 of 120 / Home Game #10 of 60

RHP Johan Oviedo (0-0, 16.88 ERA) vs RHP Bo Takahashi (0-0, 2.61 ERA)

MiLB TV & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Redbirds won their second straight game, taking a 5-4 victory over the Louisville Bats on Thursday night. The 'Birds got off to a strong start, scoring a run in the first on a home run from Matt Szczur and one in the second on an RBI double from Kramer Robertson. Louisville came back and took the lead with four runs in the fifth. The Bats held that 4-2 lead until the bottom of the ninth inning when the 'Birds mounted a rally. Ali Sánchez led off the inning with a double and was followed by walks to Conner Capel and Robertson. Then Irving Lopez came through with a pinch-hit, three-run walk-off double to give Memphis a 5-4 win.

Today's Starter: Johan Oviedo will make his second start for the Redbirds this season. Oviedo's lone start thus far came on May 9th against the Durham Bulls when he allowed five runs in 2.2 innings of work. The 23-year-old has made four major league appearances with St. Louis this season, posting a 5.74 ERA. His last outing was on May 14th in San Diego when he pitched two innings and yielded three runs. Oviedo's best outing with the Cardinals was his season debut on April 11th when he pitched 4.2-scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Louisville Starter: Bo Takahashi makes the start for Louisville tonight. It will be his third of the season. Takahashi pitched very well last week in Gwinnett, allowing just one run in six innings. He yielded two runs in 4.1 innings in his season debut against Columbus on May 8th. The 24-year-old is in his first season in the Reds' organization after signing as a free agent in December of 2020. He spent the first six seasons of his professional career in the Diamondbacks' organization after signing as an international free agent in 2013 out of Brazil.

Comeback Kids: The Memphis Redbirds are starting to develop a flair for the dramatic. The 'Birds have come back to at least tie games in the ninth inning on three straight days, including walk-off wins each of the last two nights. José Rondón had a walk-off single on Wednesday afternoon and last night Irving Lopez came through with a pinch-hit, walk-off three-run double.

Flores on Fire: Bernardo Flores Jr. has been outstanding for the Redbirds this season. Last night, Flores was tremendous in an extended relief role, pitching 4.1-scoreless innings. In total, Flores has allowed just two earned runs in 13.0 innings of work. The 25-year-old has also struck out 17 batters on the season. Flores is in his first year in the Cardinals' organization after being claimed off waivers at the beginning of April.

Righting the Ship: The Memphis Redbirds have turned things around in a big way after the slow start to the season. After beginning the year 0-5, the 'Birds are 6-4 in their last ten games.

Hail Szczur!: Matt Szczur has been on a hot streak over the last four games. The 31-year-old has homered in two straight contests and has hits in four straight.

A New Opponent: This series is the first meeting all-time between the Redbirds and Louisville Bats. Louisville had been a member of the International League since 1998 before joining the newly formed Triple-A East Midwest Division in 2021.

Looking Ahead: The 'Birds will play Louisville Saturday and Sunday in the final two games of the series. Memphis will then head to Georgia to start a six-game series with the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday.

