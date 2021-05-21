Bisons' Bats Wake up Late for Come from Behind Win

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (9-7) fell 6-4 against the Buffalo Bisons (11-5) on Friday night, with Buffalo logging five runs over the final three frames to stun the WooSox in the ninth. Starter Ryan Weber cruised in his six innings of work, holding the Bisons to one run on five hits, all while fanning six batters, while the bullpen left some to be desired.

After a scoreless opening frame, the Worcester offense started humming. Michael Gettys reached on a one-out double and advanced to third on a balk by Buffalo starter Nick Pearson. Catcher Chris Herrmann did the rest, knocking a single up the middle, plating Gettys and putting Worcester up 1-0. The Bisons tied it in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by Christian Colon, but that didn't last long.

Nick Pearson, the top overall prospect in the Blue Jays organization, and the tenth overall prospect in Major League Baseball, exited after three innings. Buffalo reliever Conor Overton started the fourth, and was welcomed to the game with a leadoff single by Marcus Wilson. A couple pitches and one excellent jump later, Wilson stood on second base after his third steal of the season. Jonathan Araúz stepped up and promptly launched a ground-rule double to left-center, scoring Wilson and reclaiming the lead for the WooSox. Araúz would eventually score on a Jack Lopez RBI single.

The WooSox took their 3-1 advantage to the seventh inning, when right hander Seth Blair relieved Weber. After two quick outs, the Bisons rallied after a base hit and a wild pitch, which set up an RBI single off the Worcester Wall.

The rally went both ways. Jeter Downs, hitting out of the three-slot tonight, tagged a 1-0 pitch 389 feet over the left field wall for his second home run of the season. Colten Brewer started the eighth on the bump, where the back-and-forth continued courtesy of a Kevin Smith solo shot, bringing the Bisons within one.

Ryan Walden (1-0, 0.00 ERA) came in to close the game, but the Bisons had other plans. Catcher Riley Adams, who replaced the injured Juan Graterol, crushed the game-tying home run into the Worcester Wall seats. Three singles and a double later, Buffalo had scored two more and jumped ahead 6-4 going into the final frame.

The score would hold there, as Buffalo reliever Bryan Baker set the WooSox down in order in the bottom of the ninth.

The WooSox continue the six-game series at Polar Park on Saturday afternoon against the Buffalo Bisons at 4:05 p.m., with television coverage live on NESN. Radio coverage starts live at 3:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network. Buffalo's Nick Allgeyer will face off against Worcester's Raynel Espinal (1-1, 5.63 ERA).

