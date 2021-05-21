Checking in from the Road

May 21, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







STARTING PITCHING

Bats pitchers have authored a quality start in four of the last six games, allowing just eight earned runs over those last five games for a combined 2.06 ERA in 35 innings. Bats starters have whiffed five or more batters in five of those six games and enter Thursday with 33 strikeouts to 14 walks in that span.

Louisville's rotation continued its dominant start to the 2021 season yesterday and leads all of Tripe-A baseball with a 2.55 ERA on the year. Bats starters have allowed just 20 earned runs in 70.2 innings over 14 starts and their 2.55 combined ERA is 14 points better than the next-best rotation in Buffalo (2.69 ERA). Bats starters also enter Friday ranked first in Triple-A in opponent batting average (.196) and second in WHIP (1.15).

DWIGHT SMITH JR

Dwight Smith Jr. extended his on-base streak to each of his 12 games this season with a walk Thursday at Memphis. Smith Jr. has now reached safely in 22 consecutive Triple-A games dating to June 19, 2019 with Norfolk. He is 25-for-84 (.298) in that span with 12 walks, 11 runs and 15 RBI. Dating back to 2005 (when BAM data collection began), only 39 players in all of Triple-A have produced an on-base streak of more than 25 games. The longest such streak in that span is Brandon Watson, who reached in 43 consecutive games with Columbus from May 1 - June 17, 2007.

9TH-INNING WOES

Louisville has allowed the go-ahead run to score in the seventh inning or later during each of its last five losses. The Bats gave up the go-head run in the eighth inning on May 14 at Gwinnett, seventh inning on May 15 at Gwinnett and ninth inning on May 16 at Gwinnett, May 19 at Memphis and May 20 at Memphis. Entering Friday, the Bats are last in Triple-A with a 10.38 ERA and .432 opponent average in the ninth inning.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.