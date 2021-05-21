Bisons Rally in Ninth for 6-4 Win

It was better late than never for the Buffalo Bisons and Riley Adams Friday night as the Herd put together a ninth-inning rally to beat the Worcester Red Sox, 6-4, in game four of the six-game series.

On what started as a day off for Adams, he got forced into action after an injury to the starting catcher Juan Graterol. The power-hitting catcher came up with the biggest hit of the night launching a home run to centerfield in the top ninth with the Bisons down 4-3.

The homer began a game-winning rally as Forrest Wall hit a bloop double into left field with one out and Logan Warmoth brought him home on a slow-rolling groundball RBI single. Kevin Smith then tacked on another run for good measure driving home Christian Colon with a single to give Buffalo a 6-4, their first and only lead of the game.

The Bisons scored three runs in the ninth but also scored five over the final three innings to complete the comeback.

Down 3-1, Adams ignited the offense in the seventh with a two-out single. Following a wild pitch, Adams would score on a line-drive single from Nash Knight.

Smith followed the trend in the eighth and remained on fire hitting his third home run of the series and fourth of the year. The run cut the lead to 4-3 before the penultimate ninth-inning rally.

The Bisons' bullpen stood strong in the victory keeping the Herd in the game till the very end after starter Nate Pearson only pitched three innings.

The hard-throwing righty Pearson used his powerful fastball, reaching 98mph, in partnership with his curve to get to leave the Red Sox batters lost at the plate. But due to a past right shoulder injury, Pearson got only three innings of action.

Pearson only faltered once. In the second inning, he committed a balk after falling from the mound to move Michael Gettys, who hit a leadoff single, to third base. Chris Herrmann brought him home with a single. Pearson finished the game giving up two hits, one run and struck out four to earn a no-decision.

Connor Overton, Tayler Saucedo and Jackson McClelland took care of the next four innings striking out six and surrendering a trio of runs.

Bryan Baker got the ball for the eighth and ninth innings and was electric. As the left and right field lights in Polar Park flickered on and off during the bottom of the eighth, the righty took over down 4-3. He struck out five batters of the seven batters he faced to earn the victory.

The Bisons (11-5) will be back at Polar Park Saturday to face the Red Sox (9-7) in search of a victory in game five. The Bisons' lefty Nick Allgeyer is expected to make the start against the Red Sox's righty Raynel Espinal. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

