RailRiders Set Additional Giveaways for 2021 Season

MOOSIC, PA - With capacity at PNC Field expanding to 100% next month, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to put single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2021 season on sale now online at swbrailriders.com. In conjunction with single-game tickets and in addition to the giveaways already slated for the season, the RailRiders will have three legendary bobblehead giveaways, eight additional giveaway dates, four custom jerseys and plenty of fan-favorite theme nights this summer.

The RailRiders are pleased to add Seltzer Saturdays to their daily promotions. Get $2 Bud Light Seltzers for two hours after gates open each Saturday home game this season, courtesy of Northeast Eagle.

We start next month with a bang as Jack Williams Tire presents our June 4 post game fireworks blast off. On Saturday, June 5, the first 2,500 fans through the gates get a free hat before the RailRiders host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at 4:05 P.M.

On Thursday, June 17, the RailRiders transform into the Vejigantes, their Copa de la Diversion identity, for the first of three times this summer. The Vejigantes return on July 22 and August 12 as well to help celebrate Latin heritage across baseball and NEPA.

The forces of good and evil will battle for supremacy on June 18 on Heroes & Villains Night. After the final out, NEPA's best fireworks show will send everyone home with a WHAM! and a KER-POW! courtesy of ShurSave.

On Saturday, June 19, the first 2,500 fans through the gates at PNC Field will receive a RailRiders 32 oz. beer howler. On July 10, FOX 56 and SWB team up for an umbrella giveaway.

The RailRiders are on the road on July 4 this year and we will celebrate America's independence a few days later. Join us July 9 for an extended fireworks show and custom jerseys honoring our great nation, which will be auctioned off to benefit the SWB Pinstripes Foundation. After the final out, post gamer fireworks presented by the PA Lottery.

At the end of July, Yankee Legend Derek Jeter enters the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will celebrate "The Captain." On Friday, July 23, the RailRiders will wear 2013 throwback vests to honor the Hall of Famer's stint in SWB and the jerseys will be auctioned after the final out. July 24 is the Derek Jeter bobblehead giveaway, presented by Casey Dental, paying tribute to the accomplishments of one of the game's greats!

On July 25, the club will celebrate Christmas in July with an Aaron Judge ornament giveaway, presented by Geisinger.

Faith and Family Night is slated for Friday, August 6. Head to the ballpark for a fun evening of fellowship and post game fireworks presented by the PA Lottery. August 7 is Back to School Night at PNC Field and the first 2,500 fans get a RailRiders insulated lunch bag courtesy of Giant.

Paradise hits PNC Field on August 13 as the RailRiders go tropical. The first 2,500 fans will receive a

RailRiders beach towel courtesy of Dickson City Hyundai and the club will wear custom Hawaiian-style jerseys that will be auctioned off after the final out. Stick around for another great fireworks show courtesy of Jack Williams Tire.

On Saturday, August 14, our first of two Legends Race dual bobblehead giveaways will find their way to the gates at PNC Field. Mantle and Munson start the sprint on this two-part collectible series, presented by PNC Bank.

Dunder Mifflin fans unite! Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will once again pay tribute to our lovable friends from The Office on September 3. You can't miss it... and that is what she said.

Our Legends Racers hit the finish line on September 4 when a DiMaggio and Martin dual bobblehead complete the jaunt home, courtesy of Geisinger. On Sunday, September 5, the first 500 kids aged 12 and younger will receive a RailRiders autograph book, presented by Hyundai.

On Friday, September 10, make your way to PNC Field for a RailRiders fleece headband, brought to fans by Times-Shamrock. With one week to go before the rescheduled 2021 Parade Day, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will also don St. Paddy's Day-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off and are sure to be a mid-March hit for years to come. Plus... stick around after the game for our final fireworks extravaganza of the season. September 10 is also Boy Scout Night.

Fan Appreciation Day is slated for Sunday, September 12, as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre brings its 2021 home schedule to a close with a random promo item giveaway for the first 2,500 fans.

All major giveaways will be handed out to the first 2,500 fans. All promotions and giveaway dates are subject to change.

The RailRiders will operate with six-foot social distancing for the remainder of May but expand to 100% on June 1 per guidelines from the state of Pennsylvania. For more information on the 2021 season, please visit swbrailriders.com or call (570) 969-2255.

