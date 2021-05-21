Saints Add Eight Games on Bally Sports North Beginning May 22

May 21, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints popularity continues to grow and now it's easier than ever to watch them on TV. The Saints, along with Bally Sports, have announced eight games during the 2021 season on Bally Sports Norths/Bally Sports North Plus.

Beginning with the Saturday, May 22 game the Saints will showcase the Minnesota Twins of Tomorrow on the television home of the Minnesota Twins. Along with the May 22 game the other opportunities to catch the Saints on Bally Sports are June 12 (Bally Sports North Plus), July 1 (Bally Sports North), July 15 (Bally Sports North), July 28 (Bally Sports North Plus), July 31 (Bally Sports North Plus), August 18 (Bally Sports North), and August 21 (Bally Sports North).

Fans can find Bally Sports North on Comcast 863 (Bally Sports North Plus, 963), DirectTV 668 (Bally Sports North Plus, 668-1), Spectrum 864 (Bally Sports North Plus, 71 in Duluth, 63 in Alexandra and Little Falls, and 26 in Mankato), and Mediacom 832 (Bally Sports North Plus, 834).

The Saints now have 28 of their 60 home games on over the air broadcast networks with every Friday night home game on FOX 9+ and all Sunday home games on 45TV.

The remaining 30 home games can be found on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities Metro Area. CTN will continue to produce the live coverage of all the home games on the four outlets plus the MiLB.TV stream. For 2021, CTN has expanded the Saints Broadcast Network to include 23 Community Television partners reaching over 325,000 cable homes in 75 Minnesota cities. The channel in your area can be found at saintsbaseball.com.

The Saints will broadcast all 60 home games at MiLB.TV. The subscription based service is $39.99 for the entire season, or $12.99 per month, and includes the broadcasts of all Minor League teams. Fans using the promo code STPAUL will receive $10 off the annual subscription.

Sean Aronson returns for his 15th season as the play-by-play broadcaster of the Saints and will handle the broadcast for all 120 games. In 2016 he was awarded the Ballpark Digest Broadcaster of the Year Award for all of minor league baseball and on the final day of that regular season he became the first broadcaster in Saints history to call 1,000 games. He was nominated for a Regional Emmy for Saints TV broadcasts in 2010. For the eighth season, Aronson will be joined in the booth during home games by J.W. Cox. He did play-by-play for St. Cloud football and currently does Huskies Men's and Women's Basketball as well as play-by-play on TV for North Metro Television and PrepSpotlight.tv. He also works for the Minnesota News Network. Joining the broadcast team is Andy Helwig, who will host a 20-minute pre- and post-game show on all radio broadcasts. Helwig spent 2019 in a similar role with the Buffalo Bisons, while also filling in on select broadcasts.

For more information on the Saints broadcast schedule, fans can visit the Virtual Press Box at saintsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.