Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights May 25-30

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2021 home season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, May 25th, with a six-game series against the Durham Bulls that runs through Sunday, May 30th at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Tuesday, May 25, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Tickets are two-for-one at the box office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can learn more about membership at the CFCU table on the concourse.

National Brown Bag It Day: Fans of age are invited to test their luck in a night full of mystery beers in brown bags for only $2!

Wednesday, May 26, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins at Home: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with Volunteers in Medicine to raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions. Fans who present their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office will receive buy-one-get-one tickets (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability).

Office Chair Olympics: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for night full of proper lumbar support as they embark on a five-wheeled journey with the Office Chair Olympics.

Thursday, May 27, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday: All Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Budweiser products on the left field berm canopy, Oasis concession stand, and right field bleachers. Plus, join DJ Swagg and DJ MoneyGud from Power 106.1 at the Tiki Terrace each Thirsty Thursday.

Military Appreciation Night presented by VyStar Credit Union: Thanks to VyStar Credit Union, all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents will receive a free field reserved or general admission ticket (subject to availability) at the Jumbo Shrimp box office.

Friday, May 28, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Friday Night Lites: Fans can enjoy $2 12 oz. Miller Lite from 6-7:30 p.m. and $1 off all other craft beers under the Brown Canopy.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Union Home Mortgage: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by Union Home Mortgage as the Jumbo Shrimp light up the sky with a special fireworks celebration.

Red Shirt Friday: Fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and those who do so will save $1 per ticket at the box office, or can donate that $1 to charity. The Jumbo Shrimp will wear their red "Bold City" jerseys at every Friday home game this season.

A Better Jacksonville Food Drive: The Jumbo Shrimp kick off their A Better Jacksonville series with a food drive. Any fan who donates to all five of our A Better Jacksonville Drive Results games will be entered to throw out a first pitch later in the season.

Jackson 5 Mentorship Program: Students in Andrew Jackson High School's Jackson 5 program will partake in their culminating school year experience by running several gameday operations at 121 Financial Ballpark. The mentorship program between Andrew Jackson High School and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp features four years of hands-on, progressive sports business experience by working in an internship-like setting alongside Jumbo Shrimp staff members. For their final project, students will take on roles in stadium operations, marketing and promotions, creative services, the team store, food and beverage, and more. Additionally, they will be selling raffle tickets to benefit the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic, which strives to bring high-quality, accessible, and integrated mental health care to military families.

Appetite for Crustation: The Jumbo Shrimp will also give away special Appetite for Crustacean t-shirts to the first 500 fans.

Saturday, May 29, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Lantern Giveaway and Hurricane Awareness Night presented by 121 Financial Credit Union and Darley's Plumbing: With Hurricane Season only one week away, the Jumbo Shrimp, 121 Financial Credit Union and Darley's Plumbing will help you see the light with LED Lanterns given out to the first 2,000 fans through the gates.

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by 121 Financial Credit Union & RJ Young: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks presented by 121 Financial Credit Union & Darley's Plumbing.

Sunday, May 9, 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday: Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by running the bases. Plus, each Sunday will feature FREE face painting and balloon animals, presented by Baptist Health.

Hearts 4 Minds Mural Unveiling presented by Baptist Health: The Jumbo Shrimp and Hearts 4 Minds will unveil a community mural designed to bring the entirety of Jacksonville together. The mural, sponsored by Baptist Health, is made up of handprints and will also include a QR code to connect people in Jacksonville to needed resources to address mental health. It will be unveiled at 2 p.m.

Media Sponsor: Cox

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the 121 Financial Ballpark box office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Tuesday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

