Storm Chasers Begin 12-Game Homestand on Tuesday Night

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers are returning to Werner Park for a 12-game homestand that begins Tuesday, May 25, at 6:35 p.m. Omaha plays host to the Indianapolis Indians for a six-game series before welcoming the Iowa Cubs to town for six games beginning June 1. The two-week homestand features the team's annual Runza Night, drink specials, pregame concerts, fireworks, a garage sale and mystery ball auction. Tickets for all 12 Chasers games are on sale now.

Tuesday, May 25, at 6:35 p.m.

Thank You Tuesday sponsored by Atlas MedStaff, Nebraska Spine Hospital, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska: Essential workers in the Healthcare and Mental Health industries will be honored for their efforts during the ongoing pandemic.

Free on the Green presented by FNBO: Show your FNBO card for a free berm ticket.

Wednesday, May 26, at 6:35 p.m.

Bark in the Park sponsored by Merck: Dogs may join their owners for the game at Werner Park and sit in the McDonald's Berm in right field. Fans may pre-register their pups online.

Thursday, May 27, at 6:35 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light and Pepsi: The weekend starts early with $2 Bud Light, Busch Light and Ale Storm beers, along with $1 small Pepsi products and Dr. Pepper.

Friday, May 28, at 7:05 p.m.

Pregame Concert: Tony Lamar will perform on the concourse near Gate 1.

Saturday, May 29, at 7:05 p.m.

Bands & Brews presented by Werner Enterprises and J&M Displays: Barry Boyce Band will perform near the Bud Light Downdraught in left field.

Centris Federal Credit Union Member Appreciation Night: Join the Storm Chasers and Centris Federal Credit Union in celebrating its members.

Saturday Fireworks sponsored by Hy-Vee: Stick around after the game for fireworks.

Sunday, May 30, at 1:05 p.m.

Nebraska Medicine FUNday Sunday: Family-friendly activities highlight the day.

Kids Run the Bases presented by Hardee's: Kids can run the bases on the field after the conclusion of the game.

Tuesday, June 1, at 7:05 p.m.

Thank You Tuesday sponsored by Atlas MedStaff, Nebraska Spine Hospital, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska: Essential workers in the Emergency Response industry will be honored for their efforts during the ongoing pandemic.

Free on the Green presented by FNBO: Show your FNBO card for a free berm ticket.

Wednesday, June 2, at 7:05 p.m.

Bark in the Park sponsored by Merck: Dogs may join their owners for the game at Werner Park and sit in the McDonald's Berm in right field. Fans may pre-register their pups online.

Lou Gehrig Day: The legendary New York Yankee is honored throughout the baseball world while professional teams bring awareness to the fight against ALS - Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Thursday, June 3, at 7:05 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light and Pepsi: The weekend starts early with $2 Bud Light, Busch Light and Ale Storm beers, along with $1 small Pepsi products.

Thursday Fireworks: Stick around after the game for fireworks.

Friday, June 4, at 7:05 p.m.

Pregame Concert: Tim Mohanna will perform on the concourse near Gate 1.

Chasers Charities Garage Sale and Mystery Ball Auction: Various items will be available at the garage sale, and baseballs with mystery autographs can be purchased. All proceeds will go to Chasers Charities, the charitable arm of the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Saturday, June 5, at 7:05 p.m.

Runza Night: The Storm Chasers will play as the Omaha Runzas for their game with Iowa as the first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a Runza umbrella hat.

Bands & Brews presented by Werner Enterprises and J&M Displays: Strange Pleasures will perform near the Bud Light Downdraught in left field.

Saturday Fireworks sponsored by Hy-Vee: Stick around after the game for fireworks.

Sunday, June 6, at 5:05 p.m.

Nebraska Medicine FUNday Sunday: Family-friendly activities highlight the day.

Kids Run the Bases presented by Hardee's: Kids can run the bases on the field after the conclusion of the game.

Postgame Catch on the Field: Fans have the chance to play catch in the outfield at Werner Park following the Sunday series finale.

Lil Chasers Giveaway: The first 250 Lil Chasers to arrive receive a drawstring backpack.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Werner Park in Papillion, Neb. For more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

