Redbirds Know Bo, Strike Early to Notch Win

May 21, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







MEMPHIS, TN. - R.J Alaniz and Art Warren combined to author 2.2 no-hit, shutout frames in relief, but the Memphis Redbirds (7-9) struck against starter Bo Takahashi to down the Louisville Bats (4-11) 4-3 on Friday night at AutoZone Park.

Starter Takahashi went unblemished through the first eight outs before Evan Mendoza provided a two-out spark for the Redbirds with a base hit before Lars Nootbaar connected on a ball and drove it over the right-field wall to secure an early 2-0 lead.

Louisville responded with three runs of its own over the next two innings, starting with an RBI single from Nicky Delmonico to plate Mike Freeman and cut the deficit in half in the fourth. The ball shot up the middle and ricocheted off the second-base bag to allow Freeman to score on the play.

The Bats secured their first lead of the game on four singles in the fifth, including RBI knocks from Takahashi and Freeman to provide the Bats with the 3-2 advantage. Freeman finished 2-for-4 with an RBI in the contest to post his first multi-hit outing of the season for Louisville.

The Redbirds then rallied for a two-run frame in the sixth to recapture the momentum and set the score at 4-3, the eventual final. After Jose Rondon singled on a line drive back to the right fielder, John Nogowski secured the lead on a two-run shot to left field for Memphis' fifth home run of the series.

The Bats' Dwight Smith Jr. singled in the fifth to extend his on-base streak to 23 straight Triple-A games.

Louisville will open the back half of the series tomorrow night at 7:15 p.m. ET. The fourth game between the two teams is set to feature to RHP Braden Shipley (1-3, 7.26) against RHP Thomas Parsons (0-0, 3.29).

