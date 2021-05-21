Chasers Late Rally Falls Short in Loss to I-Cubs

DES MOINES, IA -- The Omaha Storm Chasers hit four home runs as part of a five-run ninth inning, but failed to complete the comeback in a 9-8 loss to the Iowa Cubs on Friday at Principal Park. It was the third straight loss for Omaha (8-7), marking the first time this season the Storm Chasers have lost three consecutive games.

Trailing, 9-3, in the top of the ninth, first baseman Ryan McBroom crushed a solo home run off of right-hander Adrian Sampson for his second home run in as many days. Next, following a two-out single from designated hitter Lucius Fox, outfielder Anderson Miller launched a two-run, opposite-field homer to trim the Chasers' deficit to three. Catcher Sebastian Rivero followed with a solo blast to left field and second baseman Gabriel Cancel rounded out the home run barrage with a solo shot to right-center. Following the back-to-back-to-back home runs, Iowa (9-5) right-hander Ryan Meisigner (Save, 2) entered and retired outfielder Edward Olivares for the final out of the game.

It was the first time Omaha hit three consecutive home runs since Ryan O'Hearn, Kelvin Gutierrez, and Nick Dini hit back-to-back-to-back home runs on July 19, 2019, in a 9-8 win over New Orleans.

The I-Cubs built their lead with a five-run seventh inning, highlighted by a grand slam by Patrick Wisdom. After left-hander Jake Kalish forced in a run with a bases-loaded walk, Wisdom homered to right-center to break the game open and give Iowa a 9-3 advantage. It was the second straight game with a grand slam for Iowa and the second straight game with a home run for Wisdom.

Iowa scored first, plating two runs in the bottom of the first inning against right-hander Ronald Bolaños (Loss, 0-1). First, shortstop Sergio Alcantára smacked a solo home run to right to lead off the inning. Next, following back-to-back walks, catcher Taylor Gushue lined an RBI single to right-field to make it a 2-0 game. The I-Cubs added a run in the second when designated hitter Matt Burch reached on an error by shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, moved to second on a fielder's choice, and scored on two wild pitches.

Omaha responded in the third inning against right-hander Shelby Miller, who was making his third rehab start with Iowa. After Miller retired the first eight batters he faced, second baseman Gabriel Cancel drew a 12-pitch, two-out walk, stole second base, and scored on an error by Alcantára. In the third inning, third baseman Emmanuel Rivera drilled a two-run home run to left-center to tie the game at three.

Omaha's five home runs in the game were a season high. It was the first time Omaha hit at least five home runs in a game since May 22, 2015, in a 10-8 win over Reno.

Following two scoreless innings of relief from right-hander Michael Rucker (Win, 1-0), the I-Cubs took the lead with a run in the sixth. Bolaños walked Wisdom and then exited the game in favor of right-hander Jace Vines. After Wisdom stole second, Gushue doubled down the right-field line to plate Wisdom and put the I-Cubs in front, 4-3.

Mondesi, who played the first game of a rehab appearance with Omaha, went 1-for-4 with an opposite-field single and a strikeout.

The Storm Chasers continue their series with the I-Cubs on Saturday, when right-hander Jackson Kowar (3-0, 1.15) faces right-hander Joe Biagini (1-1, 2.81). First pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. and coverage begins with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m. on 1180 The Zone.

Following the series at Principal Park, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on May 25 to begin a 12-game homestand against the Indianapolis Indians and Iowa Cubs from May 25-June 6. For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

