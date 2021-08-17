Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (43-46) at Toledo Mud Hens (49-40)

August 17, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Fifth Third Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #90 / Road #48: Indianapolis Indians (43-46) at Toledo Mud Hens (49-40)

PROBABLES: LHP Cam Vieaux (2-1, 6.62) vs. RHP Jose Urena (MLB Rehab)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

SUNDAY: LHP Andrew Albers and the Saints shut out Indianapolis on Sunday, 8-0, to win their fourth game of the six-game set and hand Indianapolis a series loss. Five runs in the first inning via three doubles, two singles and a fielder's choice error knocked starter Max Kranick out of the game with two outs retired. Only one of those five runs was earned on his 0.2-inning line as the error by Phillip Evans extended the inning. Three consecutive singles led off the fourth inning for St. Paul and an RBI knock off the bat of Mark Contreras extended the Saints lead to 7-0. They plated one more on a Jose Miranda home run in the ninth. The Indians offense was led by MLB rehabber Ka'ai Tom, who went 2-for-4. Taylor Davis and Chris Sharpe each doubled for the only two Indy extra-base hits.

SHARPE SHOOTING: Chris Sharpe has doubled three times in his last eight at-bats to move into a tie with Kevin Smith (Buffalo) and Blake Rutherford (Charlotte) with 23 doubles for the Triple-A East lead. With the bases loaded and a 1-2 count on Saturday night, Chris Sharpe roped a three-run double down the left-field line to break a 4-4 tie and cap off Indy's comeback win vs. St. Paul. On Sunday, Sharpe's double was the Indians second and final extra-base hit as they were shut out by the Saints. In 10 games in August, he is hitting .333 (5-for-15) with a .500 on-base percentage and 1.033 OPS.

FEELIN' GOOD: Since being activated from the 7-day injured list on Aug. 12, Shelby Miller has tossed 3.0 hitless innings with one walk and five strikeouts in two appearances. On Sunday, Miller recorded six outs - four via strikeout - to lull the Saints offense. In nine total Triple-A games (four starts) between Indianapolis and Iowa, he has gone 1-1 with a 3.79 ERA (8er/19.0ip), 1.11 WHIP, .171 average against (12-for-70) and 13.26 strikeouts per nine innings (28 K).

STRATTON VS. THE SAINTS: Since giving up five runs combined between two appearances at Iowa (Aug. 4, 6), Chris Stratton has only allowed one hit and one walk over his past 4.1 innings (two outings) vs. St. Paul. In his first two games at Victory Field since being promoted to Indy from Double-A Altoona on July 23, Stratton struck out six batters compared to just two on his first three Triple-A games on the road. Stratton was a reliable reliever with the Curve, going 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA (4er/25.1ip) and 44 strikeouts. Prior to being promoted, he was working a 8.1-inning scoreless streak with six hits, three walks and 12 strikeouts.

SAINTS SHUTOUTS: The Indians were shut out in 9.0 innings at home against St. Paul on Sunday for the first time on record since May 14, 1946. They had been shut out at home by the Saints five times following that 1946 shutout, with four of those instances coming in 7.0-inning doubleheader games and May 5, 1952, which ended in a 0-0 tie after five rain-shortened innings.

TODAY: The Indians begin a six-game series with their former International League rival Toledo Mud Hens today at 7:05 PM. The Indians currently hold a 7-5 lead on the season series after facing off 12 games at Victory Field. The Indians have finished with a .500 record or above at Fifth Third Field in eight of 10 seasons going back to 2010. For Indianapolis, LHP Cam Vieaux will take the mound for his fourth career start against the Mud Hens. RHP Jose Urena will make a rehab appearance with the Mud Hens tonight after being placed on the 10-day injured list on July 17. In 17 starts with Detroit this season, Urena has gone 2-8 with a 6.19 ERA (55er/80.0ip).

VIEAUX VS. THE BIRDS: Cam Vieaux owns a 3.60 ERA (4er/10.0ip) in two starts at Fifth Third Field in 2019. On June 6, 2019, he allowed just one run and two hits in 5.0 innings. He followed up that outing with a win at Toledo on July 31 when he fanned seven batters over 5.0 innings to tie his high with the Indians that season.

MOVING ON: The Indians have a 3-2 record in games following a shutout, with the one loss coming during a six-game sweep at Omaha (May 29) and when Columbus followed up one shutout with another (July 7). In the three wins, the Indians have hit eight home runs, are out-scoring opponents 20-8 and out-hitting opponents 25-23. Indianapolis was shut out in a series finale to lose the set on May 9 at Iowa, and then bounced back to take five-of-six games from Toledo from May 11-16 while scoring 31 runs and hitting 13 homers.

PETERS TO PITTSBURGH: Indianapolis native Dillon Peters was recalled by Pittsburgh and made his first start with the Pirates on Sunday vs. Milwaukee. Peters took the loss despite a strong outing of just two runs (one earned) in 4.2 innings. Since being traded from Los Angeles (AL) to Pittsburgh on July 19, Peters has appeared in five games (two starts) with the Indians with a 1-0 record, 1.50 ERA (2er/12.0ip), 0.83 WHIP and .100 average against (4-for-40). Peters made his MLB debut in 2017 with Miami and in 32 big league games (25 starts), owns a 5.70 ERA (87er/137.1ip).

Triple-A East League Stories from August 17, 2021

