Miranda Ties It, Telis Wins It in Bottom of Ninth, 6-5, in Resumed Game

August 17, 2021







ST, PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints were down to their final out when Toby Gardenhire called on Jose Miranda. He came through to tie it and Tomás Telis drove home the game winner as the Saints came from behind to win 6-5 over the Iowa Cubs in a game that was resumed from June 20 at CHS Field.

With the Saints down 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth Jimmy Kerrigan led off the inning against reliever Tony Cingrani with a single to right-center and advanced to second on the fielding error by Trayce Thompson. Drew Maggi then walked. With one out, Kerrigan and Maggi pulled off a double steal. With two outs Miranda was called on to pinch hit and he came through with a two-run double down the third base line tying the game at five. After a walk to Sherman Johnson, Telis grounded a single up the middle for the walk-off win. It extended Telis' hit streak to 14 games (dating back to June 11-23) and was the third walk-off moment for Telis.

When the game resumed, the I-Cubs put up two in the fifth inning. With one out, Andrew Vasquez hit Abiatal Avelino and then Zach Davis reached on a fielding error by the third baseman Johnson. A walk to Taylor Gushue loaded the bases. Ian Miller's grounder to second got the force out at second, but the shortstop Maggi had trouble getting the ball out of his glove and his throw to first pulled Telis off the bag allowing two runs to score giving the I-Cubs a 5-3 lead.

Back on June 20 before the game was halted due to rain, the Saints fell behind as the I-Cubs scored two in the top of the second. Starter Griffin Jax walked the first two hitters he faced. After retiring the next two, Miller hit a ground ball wide of first that Telis fielded and threw to Jax covering, but Miller beat him to the bag. Jax then spun and threw wildly home as Nick Martini scored and Abiatal Avelino took third on the error. Dee Strange-Gordon followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0.

The Saints answered in the bottom of the inning when Maggi reached on a two-out single to center. Mark Contreras followed with an RBI double cutting the deficit to 2-1.

In the third the I-Cubs tacked on another run when Thompson tripled and scored on a two-out double by Vance Vizcaino making it 3-1.

The Saints stormed back in the bottom of the fourth as Brent Rooker hit a solo homer to right, his 11th of the season and second in as many days, making it 3-2. Damek Tomscha followed with a single and Kerrigan doubled him to third. An RBI groundout from Maggi tied the game at three where it would end due to the rain.

