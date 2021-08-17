St. Paul Walks off Iowa Twice

August 17, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Iowa Cubs (39-51) lost the suspended game from June 20 by a score of 6-5, and game one of their current series against the St. Paul Saints (50-41) 4-3, Tuesday at CHS Field.

Iowa started the suspended game by scoring two runs in the top of the fifth inning, breaking a 3-3 tie. Ryan Kellogg took the two-run lead and went to work, throwing four scoreless innings while allowing just two baserunners, one via an error and one single in the eighth inning.

It all fell apart for the I-Cubs in the ninth, when Tony Cingrani entered the game to earn the save. With two outs and runners on second and third, Cingrani had Jose Miranda down to his last strike, when Miranda doubled down the third base line, scoring two and tying the game.

Ethan Roberts entered the game for Iowa and after walking the first batter he faced, allowed Tomás Telis to single, scoring the winning run in walk-off fashion.

In the second game of the day and first of the current series, Iowa scored first, scoring three runs on five hits in the top of the fourth inning to take a 3-0 lead. Cory Abbott threw four scoreless innings before running into trouble in the fifth.

St. Paul scored three runs of their own, highlighted by a Drew Stankiewicz solo home run. The game remained tied until the bottom of the eighth inning, when Gilberto Celestino hit a high chopper off the plate to score the winning run.

With their second walk-off win of the day, the Saints took a 1-0 lead in the current six-game series with Iowa.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Tony Cingrani allowed three earned runs on two hits and a walk, taking his first loss of the season as a member of the Iowa Cubs.

- Scott Effross spun two scoreless, hitless frames, allowing one walk while striking out one batter.

- Jared Young went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI in the second game tonight, raising his average to .318 with the I-Cubs.

Iowa and St. Paul are set to meet for game two of the series on Wednesday at CHS Field, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.