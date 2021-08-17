Kluber and Andujar Join SWB for Rehab Stints

August 17, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Moosic, PA - The New York Yankees have transferred Corey Kluber to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's RailRiders roster to continue his Major League Rehab Assignment and announced that infielder Miguel Andujar will commence a Rehab Assignment with the club today.

Kluber will pitch for the RailRiders today in the resumption of a suspended game from July 17, while Andujar is slated to play in today's regularly scheduled nine-inning game that follows the completion of the suspended game.

Kluber was placed on New York's 10-Day Injured List on May 27 with a right shoulder strain. He was then transferred to the 60-Day Injured List on June 5.

The Yankees signed Kluber to a one-year agreement for the 2021 season on January 27. The 10-year Major League veteran carried a career 98-58 mark into this season with a 3.16 ERA. He won his first Cy Young Award in 2014 with the Cleveland Indians and added his season three years later. This season, Kluber was 4-3 with a 3.04 earned run average for New York. The 35-year-old threw a no-hitter on May 19 against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, striking out nine and walking just one in a 2-0 Yankees victory.

Andujar was placed on the 10-Day Injured List on July 10 with a left wrist sprain. He began the season in Triple-A with the RailRiders, but was recalled on May 13. Over 45 games for the Yankees this season, Andujar is batting .253 with six home runs and 12 runs batted in.

In 2018, Andujar was tabbed by the Sporting News as their "Rookie of the Year," after hitting .297 with 47 doubles, 27 home runs and 92 runs batted in over 149 games. He missed the bulk of the 2019 season after right labrum surgery and appeared in 21 games during the 2020 season.

Kluber and Andujar are the eighth and ninth Yankees to have a rehab stint with the RailRiders this season, joining Trey Amburgey, Zack Britton, Darren O'Day, Ryan LaMarre, Luis Severino, Luke Voit and Justin Wilson.

The RailRiders and WooSox will complete the twice-suspended July 17 game today, resuming at 4:35 PM with four innings of a scoreless game still to be played at Polar Park in Worcester. A nine-inning game will follow for the regularly scheduled contest. The clubs will play six additional games over the next five days, including a doubleheader on Thursday.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns home on August 31 for a 14 game homestand. Tickets and promotional information are available now at swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.