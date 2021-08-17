Sounds Return to First Horizon Park on August 24 to Begin Six-Game Homestand

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns home to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, Aug. 24 to host the Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, for a six-game homestand. It is the second and final time the Stripers will visit First Horizon Park in 2021.

Listed below are the promotions for the homestand.

Tuesday, August 24 vs. Gwinnett - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit New Leash on Life. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way (formerly 5th Avenue). The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Wednesday, August 25 vs. Gwinnett - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

The final Sounds Adjustable Hat Giveaway presented by Advance Financial to the first 750 fans.

Thursday, August 26 vs. Gwinnett - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, August 27 vs. Gwinnett - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 28 vs. Gwinnett - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Sounds/Predators Co-Branded Jersey giveaway presented by Vanderbilt Health to the first 500 adults and 500 kids.

Sunday, August 29 vs. Gwinnett - 6:15 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Sounds/Predators Co-Branded Jersey giveaway presented by Vanderbilt Health to the first 500 adults/500 kids.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

