Chasers Drop Series Opener to Clippers

PAPILLION, Neb. - Left-fielder Rudy Martin and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. each hit home runs, but the Omaha Storm Chasers fell to the Columbus Clippers, 7-4, on Tuesday at Werner Park.

Columbus (41-48) broke a scoreless tie in the third inning when Connor Marabell hit a two-run homer against left-hander Marcelo Martinez (Loss, 2-5).

Omaha (49-40) responded in the bottom of the third when Martin smacked a solo homer over the left-field fence. It was Martin's fourth homer with the Storm Chasers and his ninth overall this season. The Chasers tied the game in the fourth on Witt Jr.'s homer, an opposite field shot to right. It was Witt Jr.'s ninth home run with Omaha and his 25th of the season, the third-most in Minor League Baseball.

The Clippers took the lead for good in the fifth, scoring three runs on a pair of home runs. Marabell led off the inning with his second home run of the night before Ryan Lavarnway hit a two-run home run later in the inning to put Columbus ahead, 5-2.

The Storm Chasers battled back with a run in the bottom of the fifth, loading the bases with zero outs before Martin hit a sacrifice fly to drive in the only run of the inning.

Columbus added a run in the sixth on an RBI single by Marabell and tacked on its final run in the eighth on an RBI single by Tyler Krieger.

Martin drove in the last of his three runs in the bottom of the ninth, driving in centerfielder Kyle Isbel from second base.

Anthony Gose (Win, 5-1) struck out the side in the eighth and was credited with the win.

The Storm Chasers continue a six-game series with the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 and coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

