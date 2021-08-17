Bisons Receive Warm Welcome by Fans at Sahlen Field

August 17, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







By the time August rolls around, players usually aren't eager to spend their days off traveling to the location of their next series. But when it came time for the Bisons to return home to Buffalo, the team was excited to travel.

"You get an off-day in August and you're not coming to the field," said Bisons' outfielder, Logan Warmoth. "The majority of the team came in on the off-day on Monday just to check things out, that never happens on an off-day."

That energy was apparent in the Buffalo lineup when the club opened their first series in nearly two years in Downtown Buffalo Sahlen against their Thruway Cup rival, the Rochester Red Wings.

In front of 6,404 fans, the Bisons beat the Red Wings 11-0, marking the fourth time team history that the Herd shut out their opponent on Opening Day at home. The last time Buffalo accomplished that feat was in 1998 against Rochester, beating their rival 4-0.

Not only did the Bisons shut out their opponent, but the club's offense was explosive in the series opener. Outhitting the Red Wings 12-to-2, the Herd showcased their power, producing five extra-base hits.

The club carried their momentum over to Wednesday night's game, blanking the Red Wings yet again in their 5-0 win. Through the first two games of the series, it was evident that the Herd were ignited by their return to Sahlen Field.

The Bisons continued their momentum, but the Red Wings showed more fight, losing by just one run on Thursday night and winning game five of the series on Saturday night.

Regardless, the Bisons took down their rival, winning five of the six games in the series. Buffalo gave its fans plenty to cheer about during the series, outscoring Rochester 33-to-11, and the cheers were heard by the hometown club.

"I am super thankful, and all the guys are," said Bisons' outfielder, Forrest Wall. "It's a loud atmosphere and that's why we play the game. We are super thankful, and the fans have been awesome so far."

The dominant series by the Bisons earned the team the division lead over the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders, a feat the Herd had been chasing for nearly a month. Now sitting two games ahead of the RailRiders, the Bisons are playing some of their best baseball of 2021.

The Bisons are 8-2 in their last 10 contests. Even better news for Buffalo, Scranton Wilkes-Barre is 3-7 in their last 10, trending in the opposite direction as a club.

Holding their division lead, the Bisons will travel to Syracuse to take on the Mets. The two teams have met three times this season, but two of the meetings were dominated by Buffalo.

The first time the two teams met was in June at Trenton, and the series was split at three games apiece. The Bisons traveled to Syracuse just a few weeks later and beat the Mets in a six-game series, winning five of the games.

The two teams met last in July at Trenton, and the series was all Buffalo yet again, with the Herd winning all six games at Syracuse.

The Bisons (54-33) and Mets (34-54) start their fourth series of the season on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium as the Herd will look to gain some ground in the division standings. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.