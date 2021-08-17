Bannon Wins Triple-A East Player of the Week

August 17, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Norfolk Tides News Release







Minor League Baseball announced that Norfolk Tides infielder Rylan Bannon earned Triple-A East Player of the Week for August 9 to August 15. In five games, Bannon hit .500 (7-for-14), with six runs, a double, five home runs, nine RBI and five walks while slashing .632/1.643/2.274. His five home runs came within his first three games, hitting two on Wednesday, one on Thursday and two more on Friday. His two multi-home run games were the second and third of his career. In three of his games, he reached base safely at least three times.

Among Triple-A East Players, Bannon ranked first in total bases (23), home runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS, while ranking second in RBI and batting average (T2nd). It was the third Player of the Week honor Bannon has earned in his career. He earned his other two in 2018, where he won the California League honor with Rancho Cucamonga from May 28 to June 3 and June 18 to 24. He's the first Norfolk Tides hitter to win Player of the Week since Jace Peterson won it for the International League from July 8 to 14, 2019.

Bannon is currently ranked as the Orioles' 20th best prospect according to MLB.com. He was originally acquired by the Orioles on July 18, 2018 in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Along with Bannon, the Orioles acquired Breyvic Valera, Yusniel Diaz, Zach Pop and Dean Kremer in exchange for Manny Machado.

Ticketing Information

Fans can purchase tickets in person at the Harbor Park box office or online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets. The Harbor Park box office is currently open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday each week. The box office also opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays when the team is at home, and is open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays with no home game.

Single-game tickets start at $13 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $14. The Tides also offer special discounts to children ages two through high school, active military with ID (4 tickets per ID) and senior citizens (60 +). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $11. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge. For groups of 20 or more, please call the Norfolk Tides front office to speak with a group sales representative at 757-622-2222.

2021 Promotional Schedule

The entire promotional schedule can be viewed online at NorfolkTides.com and additional promotions may be added throughout the season. Promotions, dates and game times are subject to change. The complete 2021 home schedule can be viewed online at NorfolkTides.com/Schedule. For pricing and additional information, please visit the Harbor Park offices, call (757) 622-2222 or visit NorfolkTides.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.