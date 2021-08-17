Celebrate Walleye Night at Fifth Third Field: Saturday, August 21
August 17, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
T-Town Hockey returns in less than 80 days! Join us at Fifth Third Field on Saturday, August 21 and celebrate the return of Walleye hockey along with the hot Toledo Mud Hens as they battle for first place, featuring three of baseball's biggest prospects.
Here's what to expect:
Walleye-themed inflatable games and activities at Hensville Park from 5:30 to 8 p.m. (FREE with your game ticket)
Hear from Dan Watson live from the field at 6:40 p.m. as he makes a huge player announcement
First pitches thrown by Walleye players Gordi Myer and Brandon Schultz
Walleye players and coaches in attendance will meet with fans for autographs on the concourse (section 114) during the first two innings
Check out the expanded Walleye section in the Swamp Shop, including the new Winterfest jerseys
