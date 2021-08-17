Celebrate Walleye Night at Fifth Third Field: Saturday, August 21

August 17, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







T-Town Hockey returns in less than 80 days! Join us at Fifth Third Field on Saturday, August 21 and celebrate the return of Walleye hockey along with the hot Toledo Mud Hens as they battle for first place, featuring three of baseball's biggest prospects.

Here's what to expect:

Walleye-themed inflatable games and activities at Hensville Park from 5:30 to 8 p.m. (FREE with your game ticket)

Hear from Dan Watson live from the field at 6:40 p.m. as he makes a huge player announcement

First pitches thrown by Walleye players Gordi Myer and Brandon Schultz

Walleye players and coaches in attendance will meet with fans for autographs on the concourse (section 114) during the first two innings

Check out the expanded Walleye section in the Swamp Shop, including the new Winterfest jerseys

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.