Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 17, 2021

Tuesday, August 17th 7:10 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (41-49) vs Nashville Sounds (50-40) Games 1 & 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Games #91 of 130 Home Game #43 of 65

LHP Matthew Liberatore (4-7, 5.03 ERA) vs. LHP Andy Otero (3-1, 4.01 ERA)

Last Time Out: The Redbirds lost both games in a doubleheader at the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate, Baltimore Orioles) on Sunday afternoon, dropping game one by a 5-1 final and game two by a 3-1 final score. Memphis had a two-hit performance from Kramer Robertson (including a double) in game two of the doubleheader, and Connor Thomas also tossed a quality start in the second game of the doubleheader. The lefthander allowed three runs in six innings with three strikeouts and just five hits allowed.

Memphis Starter: Matthew Liberatore makes his 15th start and 14th appearance with the Redbirds tonight at AutoZone Park. So far this season, the lefthander has posted an ERA of 5.03 in 78.2 IP with 77 strikeouts and 19 walks. Liberatore started last Tuesday night in Norfolk, when he allowed three runs (all earned) in seven innings with seven strikeouts. He made a start at Nashville back on May 12 - in just his second start of the season, Liberatore allowed five earned runs on seven hits in 6.0 innings. Liberatore started the Futures Game in Colorado in July and pitched a 1-2-3 first inning with a strikeout. The 21-year-old is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Cardinals' organization by MLB Pipeline and the No. 27 prospect in all of baseball.

Nashville Starter: Andy Otero makes his sixth appearance (fourth start) with the Nashville Sounds tonight. Otero joined the Brewers organization on May 7 and has spent the majority of the season in Double-A with the Biloxi Shuckers. In 13 appearances (five starts) with Biloxi this season, Otero posted a sparkling ERA of 1.98 in 36.1 IP with 42 strikeouts and just seven walks. Since being promoted to Triple-A, he has struggled. In his first five appearances with Nashville, Otero's ERA is 9.69 in 13.0 IP with 14 earned runs allowed, 17 strikeouts and five walks. The Panama native had not pitched in Minor League Baseball since the 2015 season.

Happy to Have You, Alec: Since joining the Memphis Redbirds on August 3rd, Alec Burleson has been swinging a hot bat. The Cardinals' second-round pick in 2020 is 10-34 (BA of .294) in ten games, including four RBI and three doubles. He had hits in each of his first eight games in Triple-A.

Rayder's Red-Hot: Rayder Ascanio had a very productive road trip over the past two weeks, going a combined 12-33 (BA of .364) at the plate with three doubles, two home runs and five runs driven in. For the season, Ascanio has now smacked eight home runs.

Starting Slow: Memphis has had trouble getting out of the starting blocks recently. The Redbirds have scored twice in just two of the past 11 games. During that time, the 'Birds are just 3-8. When Memphis scores first in a game this season, they are 27-19.

Home Sweet Home: After spending the past two weeks on the road, the Memphis Redbirds return home to AutoZone Park for a 12-game homestand from August 17-29. The Redbirds host the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers) from the 17th through the 22nd, followed by a visit from the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate, Cleveland Indians) from the 24th - 29th. Memphis is 22-20 at AutoZone Park so far this season.

Triple-A East League Stories from August 17, 2021

