Sam Howard to Begin Rehab Assignment with Indy
August 17, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates announced left-handed pitcher Sam Howard will begin a rehab assignment with the Indianapolis Indians for their series opener at Toledo. He is the 10th MLB rehabber assigned to Indy this season, following position players Ka'ai Tom, Colin Moran, Phillip Evans, Ke'Bryan Hayes and Erik Gonzalez, and pitchers Chad Kuhl, Austin Davis, Luis Oviedo and Steven Brault.
Howard, 28, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain on July 13. He appeared in 38 games with the Pirates this season prior to his injury and went 2-2 with a 5.76 ERA (19er/29.2ip) and 41 strikeouts.
The Cartersville, Ga. native was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh from Colorado on Oct. 30, 2019. He was selected by Colorado in the third round (82nd overall) of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of Georgia Southern (Statesboro, Ga.) University. Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.
