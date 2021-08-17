Red Wings Homestand Highlights - Tuesday, August 17-Sunday, August 22

The Rochester Red Wings begin a six-day homestand on Tuesday, August 17. Below are the promotional highlights for the seven games against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies).

Tuesday, August 17 - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6

Two-For-One Tuesday - Use the promo code GOWINGS to receive buy one, get one free tickets at RedWingsBaseball.com. Note: this is an online-only offer.

Kids T-Shirt Giveaway - The first 500 kids will receive a Washington Nationals affiliate t-shirt presented by NY 529.

Wednesday, August 18 - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6

Kids Pirate Hat Giveaway - The first 1,000 kids will get a pirate hat courtesy of the Pirate Toy Fund.

Thursday, August 19 - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6

90s Night - A night dedicated to celebrating all the great music, movies, and TV shows from the 90s.

Happy Hour - Enjoy $2 Bud and Bud Light drafts and live music from Genesee Saw at the 10th Inning Bar from 6-7 p.m.

Friday, August 20 - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6

Giraffe Cap Giveaway - The first 1,000 fans will get a Red Wings Giraffe Hat presented by the Seneca Park Zoo.

Postgame Fireworks - Presented by your Local Toyota Dealers.

Saturday, August 21 - 12:05 p.m., gates open at 11 a.m.

$5 Tickets - All tickets in the 100 and 200 levels are $5.

Saturday, August 21 - 6:05 p.m., gates open at 5

Grim and Depressing Night - Featuring an appearance from New York Post writer, Maureen Callahan, who called the Flower City "Grim and Depressing" in an article about Wegmans back in 2019.

Happy Hour - Enjoy $2 Genny and Genny Light drafts at the 10th Inning Bar from 5-6 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks - Postgame fireworks courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.

**Please note: Each game on Saturday will require its own ticket. The stadium will be cleared after the first game.

Sunday, August 22 - 1:05 p.m., gates open at 12

First Responders Day - Presented by Bob Johnson Auto Group.

Kids Run the Bases - All kids can run the bases after the game presented by The Burger Bar at Pittsford Wegmans.

