Syracuse and Buffalo Postponed on Tuesday Night, Doubleheader Set for Wednesday
August 17, 2021
SYRACUSE, NY - Tuesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Buffalo Bisons has been postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, August 18th with first pitch of game one scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. Game two will begin approximately 35 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. on August 18th for the doubleheader. As a reminder, fans with tickets on days of doubleheaders can attend both games.
Fans with tickets for Tuesday's postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Tuesday's date. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket office or by calling 315-474-7833.
