Firebirds Close out Homestand with Win over Barracuda

February 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday afternoon by the final score of 5-3. Jani Nyman, Gustav Olofsson, Jagger Firkus, Ben Meyers, and Logan Morrison all scored in the Firebirds' first win against the Barracuda this season. Coachella Valley finishes a five-game homestand with a 4-1-0-0 record and now carry a four-game winning streak.

QUICK NOTES

Jani Nyman took advantage of a San Jose miscue 48 seconds into the game. Former Firebird Jimmy Schuldt circled in front of his own goal, only to have the puck knocked off his stick by Nyman for his rookie leading 23rd goal of the season.

Coachella Valley extended their lead with a shot from the left side by Gustav Olofsson. Ville Ottavainen located Olofsson who took a wrist shot that snuck through Aaron Dell for the defenseman's third goal of the season at 5:41.

San Jose got on the scoreboard on a wrister from Daniil Guschin at 16:44 to make it a one-goal game.

The Firebirds regained their two-goal lead at 7:42 of the second period, just three seconds after their powerplay ended. Eduard Sale knocked the puck in front of the goal where John Hayden shoveled it to Jagger Firkus. The goal was the rookie's 11th of the season.

Ben Meyers' individual effort made it a 4-1 game at 15:33 of the middle frame. Meyers got to the front of the net and deked to beat Dell for his 19th of the season.

Andrew Poturalski cut into the Firebirds' lead, netting his 21st of the season with 2:28 left in the second. Poturalski leads the American Hockey League with 51 points.

San Jose pulled within a goal with 45 seconds left in the third period on a redirection from Colin White.

Logan Morrison sealed the 5-3 victory for Coachella Valley with an empty-net goal with just one second left in the third period.

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves for his fourth win of the season in five games played.

Coachella Valley's record moves to 29-17-1-5 on the season and 15-8-0-4 at home. The Firebirds have now won four-straight games and eight of their last 10.

The win was the Firebirds' first against the Barracuda this season (1-4-0-2).

The Firebirds went 1-for-1 on the penalty kill and finished the game 0-for-3 on the powerplay.

Coachella Valley outshot San Jose 29-22.

Read the game's full box score HERE.

The Firebirds travel to Henderson to face the Silver Knights this Wednesday, February 26th. The puck drops at 7pm PT.

Coachella Valley returns home for three games in March. The three games will take place over a seven-day span and include themes such as St. Patrick's Day (3/15), Fuego's Birthday (3/19), two $5 Beer Nights, and more! Get tickets now on Ticketmaster!

