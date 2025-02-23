Ben Jones Lifts Iowa to 3-2 Overtime Win in Grand Rapids

February 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







Grand Rapids, Mich. - Ben Jones found the back of the net at 2:27 of overtime to lift the Iowa Wild to a 3-2 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena on Sunday evening. Brendan Gaunce and Hunter Haight also scored for Iowa, while Jesper Wallstedt stopped 38-of-40 shots in the win.

The Wild took a 1-0 lead 17:45 into the game. After Joseph Cecconi and Graeme Clarke combined to set up Gaunce at the point, Gaunce stepped to the top of the left circle and snapped a wrister past the glove of Sebastian Cossa (29 saves).

Haight doubled Iowa's advantage just 49 seconds later with a power-play goal. Clarke sent the puck to the left circle for Gaunce, who fired a pass into the slot for Haight to redirect through Cossa.

Amadeus Lombardi pulled Grand Rapids back within a goal with 25 seconds to play in the first period with a shot through traffic from the left wall.

Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 15-11 in the opening frame.

Sheldon Dries tied the contest with a backhand finish off a broken play at 19:42 of the second period.

The Griffins outshot the Wild 25-20 through 40 minutes.

Wallstedt turned aside 14 shots in the third period and another in overtime before Jones earned Iowa the extra point.

Jones collected a cross-ice pass from Carson Lambos behind his back, walked to the top of the right circle, and wired a shot between the legs of a defender to the far post to win the game. Clarke earned his third assist of the game on the overtime winner.

Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 40-32. The Wild went 1-for-6 with the man advantage and held the Griffins scoreless on six power plays.

Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena to host the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or  tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

