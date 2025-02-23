Wolves Skate Past IceHogs 4-2

February 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves wrapped up a five-game homestand by downing the Rockford IceHogs 4-2 on Sunday at Allstate Arena.

Bradly Nadeau had two goals, Scott Morrow a goal and two assists and Nick Swaney also scored as the Wolves ran their winning streak to three games. Justin Robidas added three assists to help Chicago top Rockford for the seventh time in 10 meetings this season.

The Wolves jumped to a 2-0 advantage after one period courtesy of a pair of Nadeau scores-each assisted by Robidas and Morrow.

First, the rookie forward tallied on the power play after taking a cross-ice feed from Robidas and wiring a one-timer from the left dot that sailed past Rockford netminder Mitchell Weeks to the stick side.

Nadeau wasn't finished as he notched his second of the game 4 minutes, 28 seconds later. This time, a Morrow pass sprung Nadeau on a breakaway and the 19-year-old didn't miss, flipping a shot past Weeks for Nadeau's team-leading 21st goal of the season.

Midway through the second, Morrow's 12th goal of the season put the Wolves out in front 3-0. The defenseman took a terrific pass from Juha Jaaska and beat Weeks with a shot from the high slot for Morrow's third point of the game. Jaaska and Robidas recorded assists on the score.

Swaney's tally early in the third staked the Wolves to a four-goal lead. Ryan Suzuki scooped up a loose puck, fed Swaney with a pass and the veteran forward ripped a wrist shot from between the rings that solved Weeks to the glove side. On Swaney's sixth goal of the season, Suzuki had the loan assist, his team-leading 32nd helper.

Rockford didn't go away as it cut the Wolves' lead in half on goals by Gerry Mayhew and Ryan Gagnier just :23 apart but Chicago held on for the win.

Dustin Tokarski (29 saves) earned the win for the Wolves in goal while Weeks (11 saves) took the loss for the IceHogs.

Chicago moved to 27-20-2-0 on the season while Rockford dropped to 21-24-5-1.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Iowa to face the Wild on Wednesday night (7 p.m.).

