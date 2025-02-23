IceHogs Head East to Battle Wolves

February 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Il. - The Rockford IceHogs and Chicago Wolves meet this afternoon at 3 p.m. at Allstate Arena to renew their instate rivalry. The IceHogs took the last meeting against the Wolves with a 6-3 win on February 14th.

I90 Battle- The IceHogs and Wolves meet for the tenth time this afternoon in Rosemont, Il. Rockford took the last meeting between these two teams at Allstate Arena with a 5-3 victory in early January. Joey Anderson had a four-goal performance to power Rockford to the win on the road. The IceHogs and Wolves have split the first four meetings in Rosemont.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 21-23-5-1, 48 points (5th Central Division)

Chicago - 26-20-2-0, 54 points (4th Central Division)

Streak Halted- The IceHogs had their four-game win streak come to an end last night against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Lehigh Valley opened the scoring early before Rockford got back-to-back goals from Joey Anderson and Cavan Fitzgerald. The Phantoms responded with two goals of their own to take a lead into the first intermission. Lehigh Valley extended their lead in the second period and held Rockford to just three shots on goal. Louis Crevier and Anderson would both find the back of the net to tie the game in the third period but could not find the go ahead goal. Jon-Randall Avon would beat Ben Gaudreau for the game winning goal late in the third period.

Scouting The Wolves- Chicago enters today's contest having won their last two games, including a 4-1 win over the Iowa Wild last night. The Wolves have a six point lead over the IceHogs in the Central Division standings. Chicago has gotten good production from Scott Morrow and Bradley Nadeau against Rockford this season as Morrow has ten points and Nadeau has eight against the Hogs this year. Joey Anderson has enjoyed playing against the Wolves this year, netting seven goals against Chicago in just five games.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Nov. 2 vs Chicago L 2-3

Nov. 17 @ Chicago 3 p.m. L 0-4

Nov. 29 vs Chicago 7 p.m. L 3-5

Dec. 1 @ Chicago 3 p.m. W 6-3

Jan. 4 @ Chicago 7 p.m. L 0-4

Jan. 5 @ Chicago 3 p.m. W 5-3

Jan. 25 vs Chicago 7 p.m. L 2-3 OT

Jan. 31 vs Chicago 7 p.m. L 2-3

Feb. 14 vs Chicago 7 p.m. W 6-3

Feb. 23 @ Chicago 3 p.m.

Mar. 25 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Apr. 19 @ Chicago 7 p.m.

