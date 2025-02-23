IceHogs Comeback Isn't Enough, Lose 4-2 to Wolves
February 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rosemont, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs fell to the Chicago Wolves on the road Sunday afternoon inside Allstate Arena.
Rockford found themselves fighting from behind early after Artyom Levshunov was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct. The Wolves scored on the ensuing power play with a one-time blast from Bradly Nadeau.
Three minutes later while even strength, Nadeau beat Mitchell Weeks again, this time on a partial breakaway to give the Wolves a 2-0 lead.
In the middle period, Rockford hit the crossbar twice but couldn't get one through Dustin Tokarski. At 12:19 of the 2nd, Chicago defenseman Scott Morrow snapped in his 12th of the year to extend the Wolves' advantage.
Chicago extended the lead to 4-0 with a Nick Swaney goal with 17 minutes to go, but then Rockford began its comeback attempt.
Gerry Mayhew converted on a two-on-one pass from Dmitri Kuzmin to cut the deficit to three and the Ryan Gagnier brought the Hogs back to 4-2 with an excellent solo effort.
That's as close as the Hogs would get, with Tokarski shutting the door late in the 3rd.
Next up, the IceHogs continue the road and take on the Roadrunners in Tucson on Friday, Feb. 28 with an 8pm CT puck drop.
Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Friday, Mar. 7. The Hogs take on the Wild for the final time this season and celebrate "Friends Night" featuring an IceHogs Central Perk Coffee Mug giveaway for the first 1,500 fans! Click here for tickets.
