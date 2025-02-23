Monsters Fall 2-1 in a Shootout to Senators
February 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Belleville Senators 2-1 in a shootout on Sunday afternoon at the Rocket Arena. With the shootout loss, the Monsters are now 26-15-4-5 and in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Belleville's Jan Jeník netted a shorthanded tally at 8:21 of the middle frame sending Cleveland to the final intermission trailing 1-0. Trey Fix-Wolansky tied the game 1-1 with a goal at 3:30 of the third period off feeds from Stefan Matteau and Cole Clayton. Both teams were held scoreless into overtime and the Senators picked up the win after Jeník converted in the fourth round of the shootout bringing the final score to 2-1.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 36 saves in defeat while Belleville's Leevi Meriläinen stopped 31 shots for the win.
The Monsters host a rematch with the Belleville Senators at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 24, at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 1 0 0 1
BEL 0 1 0 0 1 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 32 0/3 3/3 8 min / 4 inf
BEL 38 0/3 3/3 17 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record
CLE Greaves OT 36 1 2-4 14-9-6
BEL Meriläinen W 31 1 1-4 11-4-3
Cleveland Record: 26-15-4-5, 4th North Division
Belleville Record: 22-18-3-4, 6th North Division
