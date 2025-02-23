Game #50 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners vs Abbotsford Canucks

February 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Game #50: Tucson Roadrunners (23-22-2-2) vs Abbotsford Canucks (27-21-1-1)

Time: 4 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, AZ

Referees: #42 Jordan Samuels-Thomas, #96 Scott Allan

Linespeople: #76 Gabe Lomen, #74 Eric Anderson

The Tucson Roadrunners (23-22-2-2) wrap up their two-game series against the Abbotsford Canucks (27-21-1-1) on Sunday at 4 p.m. MST at Tucson Arena. The Roadrunners are aiming for their first back-to-back wins since sweeping the Canucks on Dec. 20-21. Tucson never trailed in Saturday's 3-2 victory and has now won two of its last three games while earning points in three of the last four.

The Canucks have dropped consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 31. Saturday's loss knocked Abbotsford from fifth to sixth place in the Pacific Division standings with 56 points. The Roadrunners, who currently occupy the division's final playoff spot with 50 points, hold a one-point edge over the eighth-place Bakersfield Condors.

Three Things:

Drew Sets the Tone

Hunter Drew ignited Tucson's dominant second period on Saturday, registering a goal and a fight within an eight-minute span. His tally marked his third goal in the last two games, with two coming unassisted. It also marked his third multi-goal streak of the season. Drew's 12th goal of the year moves him into sole possession of fourth place on the team in scoring. With 18 points on the season, he has matched his total from last year.

Yamamoto Stays Hot

Kailer Yamamoto extended his point streak to five games with an assist on Cameron Hebig's second-period goal against the Canucks, bringing his total to six points (1G, 5A) during this stretch. The streak ties the team's longest assist streak this season, previously set by Josh Doan from Nov. 30 to Dec. 14. The veteran forward continues to lead Tucson in both points (41) and assists (27). Yamamoto has recorded at least one point in 30 of his 40 games and now has his third streak of five or more games this season.

Sokolov Strikes First

Egor Sokolov opened the scoring for the Roadrunners with his 17th goal of the season. The Russian winger has been especially effective at Tucson Arena, where he has netted a team-high nine goals. It also marked the ninth time he has recorded Tucson's first goal in a game this season, which leads the team. Sokolov now has two goals and three points over his last three contests.

What's the Word?

"It's really important. ¬©Listen, center depth is critical and he has a calming presence on the bench. The way he communicates with his teammates when guys need to be held accountable or just to step in and give guys a little nudge, I think it's well received because of the respect that he's earned over time. When you have a consistent player, you gain a lot of credibility that way and we're happy to have him back."

Roadrunners coach Steve Potvin on the return of forward Andrew Agozzino

Number to Know:

29 - No. 29 Andrew Agozzino made his return to the lineup Saturday after missing 15 games due to injury, suiting up for the first time since Jan. 14. Before his absence, he was one of Tucson's most consistent scorers, boasting the second-highest points-per-game average on the team at 0.78. Despite the missed time, Agozzino still ranks sixth in goals (10), fourth in assists (15), and fifth in total points (25). He has also been a key contributor on special teams, sitting second in both power-play points (10) and power-play goals (4).

Latest Transactions:

On Saturday, Feb. 22 Roadrunners goaltender Jaxson Stauber was reassigned from the Utah Hockey Club (NHL) to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL)

We're Doing It Live

Sunday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Tucson Arena. Fans can watch the game live on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey or purchase tickets.

