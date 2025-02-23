Moose Tip Marlies in OT

February 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (17-29-1-1) grabbed a 2-1 win in overtime against the Toronto Marlies (27-14-3-6) on Sunday. The Moose were coming off a 5-1 defeat in Laval on Friday.

The defensive battle at Coca-Cola Coliseum started out with a goalless first period. Dylan Coghlan came the closest to opening the scoring for Manitoba, ripping a shot off the post. Both teams had an unsuccessful opportunity on the power play in the first. Domenic DiVincentiis held the line for the Moose with 13 saves in the frame. Matt Murray turned aside seven Manitoba offerings at the other end.

It was more of the same in the second frame as the teams continued to battle to a 0-0 deadlock. The Moose survived a late surge from Toronto as the Marlies carried the play for the final five minutes of the period. DiVincentiis went on to make seven saves, countered by Murray's five stops.

Alex Nylander promptly broke the tie to open the third period, deflecting a puck past DiVincentiis 1:37 into the frame. The Moose took over from there and were eventually rewarded with less than seven minutes left. Ashton Sautner set the table for a Dylan Coghlan one-timer that eluded Murray to tie the contest 1-1. The Moose penalty kill came up with a big stop in the final three minutes, before Manitoba was awarded a power play of its own in the final minute of regulation. Just as the penalty expired in overtime, Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Brad Lambert combined for a brilliant passing play to set up Dominic Toninato for the overtime winner and a 2-1 victory. DiVincentiis finished with 25 saves for the win, while Murray suffered the loss on 25 saves of his own.

Statbook

Carson Golder (1A) has assists in two straight games (2A)

Dominic Toninato (1G) scored his third game-winning goal of the season

Brad Lambert (1A) recorded his 20th assist of the season

Dylan Coghlan (1G) is tied for 10th among AHL defencemen with eight goals on the campaign, in just 18 games

What's Next?

The Moose head to Belleville to tangle with the Senators on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

