Checkers Suffer Shutout in Rematch with Bears

February 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte and Hershey tangled in a tight battle for the second consecutive day, but things didn't go Charlotte's way in the rematch as they fell 2-0.

The home side outshot their opponent 26-22 but couldn't quite solve Clay Stevenson between the pipes, suffering their third shutout of the season.

Hershey broke through the defensive struggle midway through regulation when they converted a man advantage, and that would be the difference. The Bears tacked on an insurance marker into the empty net late in third and that would do the trick as the Checkers finished the weekend series with a split.

Quotes

Coach Geordie Kinnear on the game

I didn't think it was very good in the first two periods. They got some energy in the third period and played a lot better in the third, but we were down 1-0 and kind of chasing it a bit.

Kinnear on tight games against Hershey this season

It was less about Hershey and more about how we played, to be honest with you. I didn't think that for some reason we had the normal energy that we have, especially to start a game. For the first two periods it was kind of just out there playing, and then we got involved mentally and physically in the third and got going a little bit. We just want to continue to build here. You're not going to win every hockey game and you're not going to love every period, but as long as we take lessons along the way I'm good with it.

Kinnear on an injury to Sandis Vilmanis suffered in the previous game

He's day-to-day right now, but obviously per usual we had a guy leave in the first period last game and played short a little bit, so hopefully he's alright.

Notes

The Checkers' three-game win streak came to an end. They still have seven wins in their last 10 games overall ... The Checkers have been shut out three times this season, all at home ... Charlotte out-shot Hershey 14-4 in the third period ... The Checkers finished with a 4-2-2 record against the division-leading Bears this season ... Checkers scratches included forwards Riley Bezeau, Zac Dalpe, MacKenzie Entwistle, Riese Gaber, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough and Sandis Vilmanis; defensemen Trevor Carrick and Mitch Vande Sompel; and goaltender Cooper Black.

