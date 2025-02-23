P-Bruins Storm Back to Defeat Penguins in Overtime

February 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins stormed back from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 5-4 in overtime on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forward Georgii Merkulov found the back of the net with 0.7 seconds left in overtime to earn the victory. Max Jones scored back-to-back goals to tie the game in the third period.

How It Happened

Just 3:31 into the game, Rutger McGroarty received a pass in the left circle and snapped a shot through the arm of the goaltender, giving the Penguins a 1-0 lead.

Another 30 seconds later, Colton Poolman poked a loose puck in the low slot past the diving goaltender, extending the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton lead to 2-0.

Just 18 seconds after the previous tally, Boris Katchouk raced the puck towards the crease and chipped it through the goaltender, giving the Penguins a 3-0 lead.

Billy Sweezey slung a wrist shot from the right point through traffic and inside the far post, cutting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton lead to 3-1 with 15:04 remaining in the first period. Vinni Lettieri and John Farinacci were credited with assists.

Off an offensive zone face-off, Emil Bemström's wrist shot from the left circle found the short side corner of the net, giving the Penguins a 4-1 lead with 5:06 to play in the first frame.

Jeffrey Viel wrapped the puck around the net and banked a shot off the back of the goaltender's leg, cutting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton lead to 4-2 with 9:25 left in the second period. Patrick Brown received an assist.

Jones redirected a Chris Ortiz shot from the point into the back of the net to make it a one-goal game with 8:14 remaining in the second period. Marc McLaughlin was credited with a secondary assist.

While on the power play, Frederic Brunet slipped a pass to Jones at the right circle, where he fired a shot into the far corner of the net, tying the game at 4-4 with 9:06 to play in the third frame. Farinacci received a secondary assist.

With 0.7 seconds left in overtime, Merkulov cleaned up a rebound off Brown's shot to give the P-Bruins the 5-4 victory. Brunet was credited with a secondary assist.

Stats

Jones posted his second multi-goal game of the season.

Sweezey netted his first goal of the season.

Brown, Brunet, and Farinacci all had two assists.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 39 of 43 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 32 shots.

The power play went 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

The Providence Bruins improve to 29-17-4-1.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday, February 26 at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

