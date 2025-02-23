Game Day Preview - CGY at ONT

February 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Second stop in California for the Wranglers.

The Herd is in Ontario, taking on the Reign at 6 p.m. MTN

The Matchup

The Wranglers are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Coachella Firebirds on Feb. 22 and will be looking to turn it around against the Reign tonight.

The Herd enters with a 29-16-4 record and are now sitting second in the Pacific Division.

On the opposing side, the Reign are hitting the ice after a 3-1 loss to the San Jose Barracuda on Feb. 22, putting their record at 30-15-2.

Both teams are tied in points (63).

The teams went head-to-head against each other Feb. 15 and Feb. 17 on home ice, where the Wranglers fell both games in overtime (4-3 OT and 3-2 OT, respectively).

Players to Watch

Martin Frk is leading the Herd in scoring (45) and has picked up 13 points in his last nine games.

Charles Hudon continues to lead the Reign in points (47), and has put up 30 assists this campaign.

How to Watch

