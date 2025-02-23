Wolf Pack Loan D Carter Berger to ECHL Bloomington
February 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned defenseman Carter Berger to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.
Berger, 25, has recorded 24 points (5 g, 19 a) in 47 games as a rookie this season with the Bison. The native of North Vancouver, BC, currently leads the Bison in points by a defenseman and is fourth overall on the club in scoring.
He made his AHL debut on Feb. 19 against the Springfield Thunderbirds, recording one shot on goal.
The former University of Connecticut Husky and Western Michigan University Bronco signed as a free agent with the Wolf Pack on May 30.
