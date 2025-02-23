Carriere Stellar in 3-1 Win at Ontario

February 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (26-18-2-3) never trailed on Saturday, upending the Ontario Reign (30-15-2-1), 3-1, at the Toyota Arena. With the win, the Cuda snapped their three-game skid versus the Reign and ended Ontario's seven-game points streak and four-game winning streak.

The Barracuda would be called for a penalty just 2:15 into the opening period, but Gabe Carriere would make multiple high-end saves to keep it scoreless. Despite going on the man advantage themselves at 8:53, the Barracuda would not record their first shot until 14:31 when Mitchell Russell had three whacks at the puck on the far post, but he failed to get it past Reign netminder Pheonix Copley. After 20 minutes, the game would remain scoreless.

In the second, Ontario failed to clear their end and a tick-tack-toe passing sequence would lead to Thomas Bordeleau (11) roofing an Ethan Cardwell backhand feed past Copley at 4:45. The Barracuda would finish the period by outshooting the Reign 8-7 and carried their 1-0 advantage into the second intermission.

In the third, a strong forecheck led to Cardwell (7) coming out with the puck and going upstairs on Copley at 6:52 after his initial shot was blocked. At 8:59, the Barracuda would force another offensive-zone turnover, and Rem Pitlick slid a pass to Russell (1) who ripped it in on the blocker side to give the Barracuda a 3-0 lead. Martin Chromiak (11) ended Carriere's shutout bid at 19:40 on the power play but it was too late.

The Barracuda return to the ice on Sunday in Coachella Valley (3 p.m.) against the Firebirds before returning home on Wednesday to begin a four-game homestand against the Henderson Silver Knights. For tickets and more information about upcoming promotions, go to sjbarracuda.com.

