Reign Fall to Barracuda

February 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The San Jose Barracuda (26-18-2-3) got revenge from a loss in their building earlier this week to the Ontario Reign (30-15-2-1) by turning the tables on Saturday night to secure a 3-1 decision at Toyota Arena.

Martin Chromiak had the lone goal for the Reign in a losing effort, his third consecutive game with a power play strike. Goaltender Pheonix Copley made the start in between the pipes for Ontario and suffered the loss despite stopping 21 San Jose shots.

Date: February 22, 2025

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final SJ 0 1 2 3 ONT 0 0 1 1

Shots PP SJ 24 0/2 ONT 24 1/4

Three Stars -

1. Gabriel Carriere (SJ)

2. Ethan Cardwell (SJ)

3. Thomas Bordeleau (SJ)

W: Gabriel Carriere

L: Pheonix Copley

Next Game: Sunday, February 23 vs. Calgary Wranglers | 5:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.