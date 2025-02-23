Wranglers Come up Short in 4-1 Defeat against Firebirds
February 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Martin Frk was the lone scorer for the Wranglers as they were defeated 4-1 by the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Acrisure Arena.
The game got off to a fast start, with Frk firing home his own blocked shot to open the scoring for the visitors.
However, the Firebirds responded quickly, with John Hayden finding the back of the net to tie it up.
In the second period, Lleyton Roed put Coachella Valley ahead 2-1 before Hayden added his second of the night in the final seconds of the frame, extending the Firebirds' lead.
Ben Meyers then put the game to bed with a fourth goal for the Firebirds in the third.
Despite the loss, Devin Cooley stood on his head, saving 29 shots in the night.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2025
- Game #50 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners vs Abbotsford Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Head East to Battle Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 1 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Spencer Kersten to AHL Contract, Loan to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Wranglers Come up Short in 4-1 Defeat against Firebirds - Calgary Wranglers
- Reign Fall to Barracuda - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Open Homestand with 3-2 Victory Over Abbotsford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hayden Scores Twice in Firebirds' Third Straight Win - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Condors Force OT to Get Point off San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
- The Abbotsford Canucks Fell 3-2 In A Tough Battle Against The Tucson Roadrunners - Abbotsford Canucks
- Carriere Stellar in 3-1 Win at Ontario - San Jose Barracuda
- Wild Win in Rockford 5-4 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.