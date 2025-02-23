Wranglers Come up Short in 4-1 Defeat against Firebirds

Martin Frk was the lone scorer for the Wranglers as they were defeated 4-1 by the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Acrisure Arena.

The game got off to a fast start, with Frk firing home his own blocked shot to open the scoring for the visitors.

However, the Firebirds responded quickly, with John Hayden finding the back of the net to tie it up.

In the second period, Lleyton Roed put Coachella Valley ahead 2-1 before Hayden added his second of the night in the final seconds of the frame, extending the Firebirds' lead.

Ben Meyers then put the game to bed with a fourth goal for the Firebirds in the third.

Despite the loss, Devin Cooley stood on his head, saving 29 shots in the night.

