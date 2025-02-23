Zherenko Superb as T-Birds Escape Bridgeport with Shootout Win

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (26-19-2-3) walked a tightrope and escaped with a 3-2 shootout win over the Bridgeport Islanders (12-33-3-3) on Sunday afternoon at Total Mortgage Arena.

From the game's onset, T-Birds starting netminder Vadim Zherenko was dialed in, as he fended off a ferocious first-period barrage as the Isles launched 15 shots at the Springfield net. Despite managing only five attempts at the opposite end, the T-Birds kept the game even heading into the second.

For a second straight day, the T-Birds offense came to life in the back end of the middle frame, beginning with Otto Stenberg cashing in for the game's opening marker at 11:05. Hugh McGing gathered the puck behind the goal line and slipped it into the left circle for a pinching Anton Malmstrom. The Springfield defenseman's shot glanced off Henrik Tikkanen before coming to rest in the crease for Stenberg, who tapped it into the yawning net to give Springfield the 1-0 lead.

Both teams exchanged unsuccessful power plays during second-period action, but a strange sequence of events at 5-on-5 resulted in the next key moment in the game. It began at the 17:27 mark when Matthew Peca one-timed a pass from MacKenzie MacEachern from the right-wing circle. The captain immediately celebrated what he believed to be a goal, but referees deemed it hit the crossbar, and play continued. Just seconds later, Brian Pinho beat Zherenko on a breakaway at the opposite end of the rink, and the Isles believed they had tied the game, 1-1.

After a replay review, the officials determined that Peca's shot did, indeed, find the back of the net, and as a result, the Pinho goal was wiped away, and Springfield had the 2-0 lead heading into the third.

Despite what has been a difficult season, the last-place Islanders refused to waver in the third. Eetu Liukas finally solved Zherenko with a perfectly placed wrist shot from the left side at 10:13 of the final period, setting the stage for a chaotic finish to regulation in a 2-1 game.

After Springfield killed off one Islander power play, Tikkanen raced to the bench in the final minute, and with a cavalcade of bodies around the slot, Sam Bolduc found a home for a point wrist shot at 19:07, and the game was tied heading into overtime, 2-2.

The Islanders had most of the high-danger chances in the 3-on-3 period, but Zherenko locked back in and answered the bell on three Bridgeport attempts while getting a break as Bolduc rang a shot off the post.

Peca got the T-Birds off on the right foot in the shootout, beating Tikkanen through the right armpit to give Springfield the edge. Zherenko took care of matters from there, stopping Matt Maggio and William Dufour before getting an assist from the post on Chris Terry's attempt to push the shootout into a fourth round. The shootout triumph was Springfield's first away from home since Dec. 31, 2022.

Winners of three straight, the T-Birds continue their five-game road swing on Friday night when they visit the Hartford Wolf Pack for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at the XL Center.

