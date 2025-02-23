Hayden Scores Twice in Firebirds' Third Straight Win

February 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Firebirds defeated the Calgary Wranglers on Saturday night by the final score of 4-1. John Hayden scored twice on the powerplay while Lleyton Roed and Ben Meyers each added goals to secure Coachella Valley's 28th win of the season on Pink in the Rink Night, presented by El Paseo Jewelers.

QUICK NOTES

Martin Frk opened the scoring for the Calgary Wranglers just 55 seconds into the game.

Coachella Valley tied the game on the powerplay at 13:41 of the first period on a tip-in from John Hayden. Max Lajoie's shot found Hayden right in front of goaltender Devin Cooley for his eighth of the season. Ty Nelson earned the secondary assist.

The Firebirds took the lead on a redirection from Lleyton Roed. Nik Brouillard and Ryan Jones worked in tandem to get the puck to the goal where Roed tipped in his 13th goal of the season.

Hayden scored his second powerplay of the game with just six seconds left in the second period. Nelson's shot stayed on the ice and hit Hayden's stick at the side of the goal to make it 3-1 Firebirds.

Ben Meyers extended Coachella Valley's lead to 4-1 at 11:36 of the third period. Daniel Sprong spun a pass from behind the goal line to Meyers in the slot, beating Cooley for his 18th goal of the year.

Goaltender Nikke Kokko made 12 saves for his AHL rookie leading 15th win of the season.

The Firebirds held the Wranglers to just four shots on goal through the second and third period.

Coachella Valley's record moves to 28-17-1-5 on the season and 14-8-0-4 at home.

The Firebirds went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and finished the game 2-for-4 on the powerplay.

Coachella Valley outshot Calgary 33-13.

The Firebirds conclude their homestand tomorrow, Sunday, February 23rd as they host the San Jose Barracuda. Puck drop is at 3pm. Get tickets now on Ticketmaster!

