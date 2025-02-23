Condors Force OT to Get Point off San Diego

February 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ryan and Griffith with multi-point nights, but Condors cannot end winless skid

The Bakersfield Condors (20-19-9, 49pts) forced overtime, but could not find a winner in a 5-4 setback to the San Diego Gulls (19-24-7, 45pts) on Saturday. James Stefan (3rd), recalled earlier in the day, opened the scoring. Derek Ryan (2nd) and Seth Griffith (16th) each had multi-point nights with a goal and assist. Drake Caggiula had an assist to extend his point streak to eight games (4g-5a) and he now has 12 points (5g-7a) in his last 10 games.

Josh Brown picked up his seventh fighting major, taking on Travis Howe after a huge hit from Brown at the end of the first period. It was the Condors 15th game past regulation, tied for third most in the league.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield hits the road next week with games in San Jose on Wednesday and in San Diego on Saturday.

