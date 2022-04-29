Duran Nearly Hits for Cycle, WooSox Pound Season High in Hits

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (12-10) delivered a season-best 17 hits in a victory over the Buffalo Bisons (12-10) on Friday night, an offensive onslaught on the way to an 8-6 win at Polar Park.

The WooSox entered the night as the second-best slugging team in the International League, and early on, it was extra-base hits that led the way for the home team. Worcester put up 10 hits in the first four innings, four of which were for extra bases.

A Connor Wong ground-rule double in the second marked the first of the day, and two batters later, Christin Stewart brought Wong home with an RBI single. Then, in the third, Jarren Duran smashed a two-run home run over the Worcester Wall, which at that point knotted the game up at three.

Duran's swing gave him his first long ball, a no-doubt shot in what would turn out to be his first multi-extra-base-hit and multi-RBI game this year. Three batters after the homer, Ryan Fitzgerald doubled to right, then scored on a Wong single that slipped through the right side.

Ronaldo Hernandez doubled to lead off the fourth, got to third on a groundout and then scored on a wild pitch. Duran was in the box, and with the bases now empty, he cracked a ball deep to the gap in right center-by the time the ball reached the infield, Duran was standing atop third with a triple. Moments later, he dashed home on a wild pitch to make it 7-5 WooSox.

Buffalo scored in the first, third and fourth innings, starting with an RBI single from Jordan Groshans in his first Triple-A at-bat. After two singles in the third, the Bisons scored on back-to-back fielder's choices, including a double play ball that could not be picked at first. That was the final run allowed by Worcester starter Josh Winckowski, who closed his day after 2.2 innings, allowing two earned runs with three strikeouts.

The Bisons scored twice in the fourth on an RBI walk and an error. They would add one more in the fifth on an RBI groundout from Samad Taylor, a swing that cut Worcester's lead to 7-6.

But the WooSox offense-one that would finish the day with a season-high 15 hits-pounded out a trio of seventh-inning singles, including an RBI knock by Christin Stewart, a key insurance run in the win. By night's end, every single Worcester batter reached base at least once, while four players put up multi-hit efforts.

Friday's game was Deaf and Hardness of Hearing Awareness at Polar Park. Worcester donned special navy and gold jerseys with the team's name spelled out across the front in American Sign Language.

The WooSox continue the six-game series versus the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday at Polar Park. On the mound, Brian Keller is the scheduled starter for Worcester against Thomas Hatch. Radio coverage is live at 3:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network, while television coverage is on NESN+.

