IronPigs Sweep Twinbill in Moosic

(Moosic, PA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (11-11) beat Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in both games. They won game one 11-3 and won game two 7-3.

Game 1

The IronPigs got a strong performance not only from first baseman Darick Hall, but shortstop Bryson Stott. Both players combined to go 6-for-9 with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, six RBI, and six runs scored.

Hall and Dustin Peterson hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the first inning against Luis Gil that gave Lehigh Valley a 2-0 lead. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered with three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 3-2 lead. Ronald Guzman hit a sacrifice fly while Phillip Evans hit a two-run home run.

The 'Pigs first baseman hit an RBI double in the top of the third inning to tie the game at 3-3. Peterson then followed with a two-run double against Braden Bristo (0-1) in the top of the fifth inning to give Lehigh Valley a 5-3 lead. Peterson then scored on a wild pitch by Jose Mujica to extend the lead to 6-3.

Stott homered in the top of the sixth inning and then Hall followed up with a two-run home run to see the 'Pigs take a 9-3 lead. Stott hit an RBI triple and Donny Sands hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning against Reggie McClain as Lehigh Valley took an 11-3 lead.

Michael Mariot (1-0) turned in the longest start of the season for an IronPigs starting pitcher by pitching five innings. He allowed three runs off six hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Tyler Cyr and Michael Kelly each pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

Game 2

The RailRiders scored a run in the bottom of the first inning against Jeff Singer to take a 1-0 lead. Jorge Bonifacio put Lehigh Valley ahead 2-1 in the top of the third inning when he hit a two-run single Shelby Miller (0-2).

Hall homered again for Lehigh Valley in the top of the fifth inning when he hit a two-run home run against Zach Greene. The 'Pigs took a 4-1 lead. Nick Maton hit a three-run home run against Greg Weissert in the top of the seventh inning to give the 'Pigs a 7-1 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored two runs against Nick Duron in the bottom of the seventh inning. Armando Alvarez homered while Evan Alexander scored on a groundball double play.

Joe Gatto (2-0) earned the win by pitching a scoreless inning of relief. Mark Appel also pitched three scoreless innings of relief.

The IronPigs and RailRiders play again on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

