IronPigs Sweep Twinbill in Moosic
April 29, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Moosic, PA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (11-11) beat Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in both games. They won game one 11-3 and won game two 7-3.
Game 1
The IronPigs got a strong performance not only from first baseman Darick Hall, but shortstop Bryson Stott. Both players combined to go 6-for-9 with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, six RBI, and six runs scored.
Hall and Dustin Peterson hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the first inning against Luis Gil that gave Lehigh Valley a 2-0 lead. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered with three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 3-2 lead. Ronald Guzman hit a sacrifice fly while Phillip Evans hit a two-run home run.
The 'Pigs first baseman hit an RBI double in the top of the third inning to tie the game at 3-3. Peterson then followed with a two-run double against Braden Bristo (0-1) in the top of the fifth inning to give Lehigh Valley a 5-3 lead. Peterson then scored on a wild pitch by Jose Mujica to extend the lead to 6-3.
Stott homered in the top of the sixth inning and then Hall followed up with a two-run home run to see the 'Pigs take a 9-3 lead. Stott hit an RBI triple and Donny Sands hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning against Reggie McClain as Lehigh Valley took an 11-3 lead.
Michael Mariot (1-0) turned in the longest start of the season for an IronPigs starting pitcher by pitching five innings. He allowed three runs off six hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Tyler Cyr and Michael Kelly each pitched a scoreless inning of relief.
Game 2
The RailRiders scored a run in the bottom of the first inning against Jeff Singer to take a 1-0 lead. Jorge Bonifacio put Lehigh Valley ahead 2-1 in the top of the third inning when he hit a two-run single Shelby Miller (0-2).
Hall homered again for Lehigh Valley in the top of the fifth inning when he hit a two-run home run against Zach Greene. The 'Pigs took a 4-1 lead. Nick Maton hit a three-run home run against Greg Weissert in the top of the seventh inning to give the 'Pigs a 7-1 lead.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored two runs against Nick Duron in the bottom of the seventh inning. Armando Alvarez homered while Evan Alexander scored on a groundball double play.
Joe Gatto (2-0) earned the win by pitching a scoreless inning of relief. Mark Appel also pitched three scoreless innings of relief.
The IronPigs and RailRiders play again on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The 2022 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 29, 2022
- Saints and Sounds Suspended in Seventh Tied at Three - St. Paul Saints
- Iowa Offense Silenced in Game Four - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds, Saints Suspended After Six Innings - Nashville Sounds
- IronPigs Sweep Twinbill in Moosic - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Drop both Ends of Double Dip to Lehigh Valley - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stripers Walk All over Norfolk in 8-0 Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bisons Could Not Keep up with Worcester in 8-6 Slugfest - Buffalo Bisons
- Duran Nearly Hits for Cycle, WooSox Pound Season High in Hits - Worcester Red Sox
- Leblanc, Fortes Lead Jumbo Shrimp to 7-4 Victory - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bulls Late Comeback Push Falls Short - Durham Bulls
- Castillo Fans Five, Bats Lose 8-4 - Louisville Bats
- Tides Blanked by Stripers in 8-0 Defeat - Norfolk Tides
- Liberatore Dominates Yet Again in Victory over Bulls - Memphis Redbirds
- Mets Top Wings, 6-4, Friday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Roars Ahead Late and Grabs 6-4 Win on Friday Night in Rochester - Syracuse Mets
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (10-10) at Iowa Cubs (11-9) - Indianapolis Indians
- April 29 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Youth Baseball Camps Are Back at Coca-Cola Park - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- NEPA Crane & Hauling Joining First Responder Friday Efforts - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Lester Lumbers up in Mud Hens Triumph over Storm Chasers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Martin Continues to Mash But Indians Fall to I-Cubs, 7-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Skewer the 'Shrimp 12-5 on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Sotillet Shines in Relief During First 2022 Appearance in Omaha But the Chasers Drop Third in a Row - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- IronPigs Sweep Twinbill in Moosic
- Youth Baseball Camps Are Back at Coca-Cola Park
- IronPigs drop second straight in Moosic
- Ted Ginn Jr., Jaylen Waddle, Cameron Dantzler to Join DeVonta Smith in Celebrity Softball Game at Coca-Cola Park
- IronPigs walk their way to series win