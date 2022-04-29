Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (10-10) at Iowa Cubs (11-9)

LOCATION: Principal Park

FIRST PITCH: 8:08 PM ET

GAME #21 / Road #9: Indianapolis Indians (10-10) at Iowa Cubs (11-9)

PROBABLES: RHP Cody Bolton (1-0, 5.19) vs. LHP Matt Dermody (1-0, 2.92)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: A two-run seventh inning in which the I-Cubs failed to record a hit handed the Indians their second consecutive loss of the series last night, 7-3. Indy and Iowa traded one run in the second inning and two in the fifth, with the Indians plating runs on Mason Martin's fourth home run of the season, an RBI single by Taylor Davis and bases-loaded hit-by-pitch. With the game tied in the bottom of the seventh, two walks and a hit batsman loaded the bases with one out before a throwing error on a tailor-made double play scored two Iowa runners. A home run and RBI double in the eighth extended the I-Cubs lead.

MARTIN MASHING: Last night, Mason Martin launched his fifth home run and 16th extra-base hit this season, the latter being the most by any player in professional baseball. He has recorded at least one extra-base hit in 12 of his 18 games played and is currently working a five-game hitting streak back to 4/23 vs. Columbus. Since 2005, Mason Martin's 16 XBH this April are the most ever by an Indians player in the opening month of a season (previous high: 15, Steve Pearce in April 2010). With two games remaining in the month, his 16 XBH are tied for seventh among Indians players. He's the first Indy player to collect 16-plus XBH in a single month since Kevin Kramer had 19 in June 2018. Josh Harrison holds the monthly XBH record since 2005 with 20 in June 2013.

GOVERNOR OF IOWA: Last night, Taylor Davis recorded his second consecutive two-hit game at Iowa (also: 4/26) and the fourth multi-hit game by an Indians catcher this season (also: Michael Perez, 4/22; Delay, 4/19). Davis loves hitting vs. the I-Cubs, hitting safely in seven of 10 games against his former team with the Indians dating back to 2021. After the Indians' three catchers combined for a .031 average (1-for-32) through the first 11 games, they have hit .407 (11-for-27) over their last nine. Perez, Delay and Davis are currently working a combined six-game hitting streak dating back to 4/22 vs. Columbus.

STARTER SPLITS: The Indianapolis pitching staff's 2.63 starting ERA (18er/61.2ip) currently ranks as the best starting ERA in Triple-A and the seventh-best among all 120 minor league teams through the team's first 20 games. The 61.2 innings pitched ranks as the second-lowest number of innings in Triple-A (Durham, 56.0 in 21 games) for starting pitchers, with Indians' starters averaging just 3.0 innings per start. Chase De Jong owns the Indians' single-game high for innings pitched in a start, going 7.0 no-hit innings en route to Indy's first no-no since 2012 on 4/13 at St. Paul.

MADRIS IN DES MOINES: Bligh Madris added to his impressive career numbers vs. the I-Cubs with two walks in four plate appearances on Wednesday afternoon. The outfielder raked against Iowa last season, hitting .423 (22-for-52) with six doubles, three home runs, 17 RBI and seven walks in 18 games. He now owns a career .508 on-base percentage vs. the I-Cubs.

ON THE CLOCK: On Wednesday at Iowa, the Indians played their fastest game (2:05) since 8/10/17 vs. Syracuse (1:58) and the shortest road game since 8/14/16 at Lehigh Valley (2:02). The time narrowly bested the Indians 2:06 game on 4/23 vs. Columbus for the fastest game this season.

TODAY: The Indians will look to tie up the series vs. Iowa tonight at 8:08 PM ET. The Indians and I-Cubs faced off 24 times in 2021 and Indy went 11-13 with a 6-6 record at Principal Park. Indianapolis was the only team in the newly-formed Triple-A East that had a losing record against Iowa last season. Cody Bolton will make his third career Triple-A start in five appearances tonight after surrendering two runs in 2.2 innings out of the bullpen on 4/22 vs. Columbus. For the I-Cubs, southpaw Matt Dermody will make his fifth career appearances vs. Indianapolis and first since 6/20/19 with Buffalo.

AUGUST 6-8, 2021 AT IOWA: The Indians combined for 13 home runs in three games from 8/6-8/8/21 at Iowa to set a Victory Field record for homers in a three-game span. The Indians began the streak with six home runs on 8/6, their most since tying a Victory Field era high with seven home runs on 7/6/17 at Columbus. They followed with five home runs on Saturday night, marking the highest number of home runs in back-to-back games for the team dating back to 1996 when Victory Field opened. Eight different Indians batters launched home runs, with Anthony Alford, Hunter Owen, Cole Tucker, Michael Chavis and Bligh Madris each hitting two in the three-game span. Of Indianapolis' 33 runs scored in those 27 innings of baseball, 21 came via the long ball.

ALMOST ANOTHER: On 4/13 at St. Paul, just thirteen days prior to Tuesday night's 8.1 no-hit innings, Chase De Jong, Austin Brice and Yerry De Los Santos combined for the Indians first no-hitter since 2012. Had the feat been completed on Tuesday, it would have been just the second time Indianapolis tossed multiple no-hitters in one season (also: 4/29/12 at Durham and 8/9/12 vs. Charlotte). Instead, the Indians one-hitter became the 12th in Victory Field history and the first since 7/24/19 at Syracuse (James Marvel, Montana DuRapau, Dovydas Neverauskas).

THIS DATE IN 2012: Three Indians combined on a no-hitter in Durham, just the third no-no in the Victory Field era and first since Ian Snell spun a 9.0-inning no-hitter on May 15, 2005 vs. Norfolk. Left-hander Justin Wilson got the nod and threw 7.1 innings, yielding two walks with nine strikeouts. Jose Diaz then recorded the final two outs in the eighth inning before Doug Slaten slammed the door with a 1-2-3 ninth to give Indy a 2-0 victory. The no-hitter was just the fourth combined effort of 13 no-hitters in franchise history at the time and first since Pedro Martinez, Felix Rodriguez and Scott Service held Louisville hitless in the second game of a doubleheader on May 25, 1997.

