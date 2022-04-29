Bulls Late Comeback Push Falls Short

The Durham Bulls (8-14) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (12-10) 2-1 on Friday night at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. In a series that has seen a surplus of offense, both pitching staffs had outstanding outings.

Neither team could get on the board through the first three innings as Memphis had three hits during that stretch, while the Bulls remained hitless. The Redbirds would get on the board first with a solo home run from C Ali Sanchez in the bottom of the fourth.

Memphis didn't register a hit after the Sanchez home run until the seventh inning when SS Evan Mendoza went deep on another solo shot for the 2-0 lead. The Bulls remained scoreless through eight innings, before LF Miles Mastrobuoni connected on an RBI single in the ninth to get his team on the board. With two outs and the winning run on base, the Bulls were unable to plate and erase the deficit.

The storyline of the game was the pitching for both teams. Memphis pitcher Matthew Liberatore pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing four hits and registering seven strikeouts, getting credit for the win. Miller Hogan got the start for the Bulls and threw four innings, allowing one run on four hits and ringing up six strikeouts, picking up the loss.

The Bulls will be back in action on Saturday for game five of the series against the Redbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at the DBAP. RHP Dusten Knight (0-0,0.00) is expected to start on the mound for the Bulls and RHP Johan Oviedo (1-2,9.77) is scheduled to start for the Redbirds. Tickets for all remaining home games are available at Durhambulls.com.

