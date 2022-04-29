Bulls Late Comeback Push Falls Short
April 29, 2022 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
The Durham Bulls (8-14) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (12-10) 2-1 on Friday night at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. In a series that has seen a surplus of offense, both pitching staffs had outstanding outings.
Neither team could get on the board through the first three innings as Memphis had three hits during that stretch, while the Bulls remained hitless. The Redbirds would get on the board first with a solo home run from C Ali Sanchez in the bottom of the fourth.
Memphis didn't register a hit after the Sanchez home run until the seventh inning when SS Evan Mendoza went deep on another solo shot for the 2-0 lead. The Bulls remained scoreless through eight innings, before LF Miles Mastrobuoni connected on an RBI single in the ninth to get his team on the board. With two outs and the winning run on base, the Bulls were unable to plate and erase the deficit.
The storyline of the game was the pitching for both teams. Memphis pitcher Matthew Liberatore pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing four hits and registering seven strikeouts, getting credit for the win. Miller Hogan got the start for the Bulls and threw four innings, allowing one run on four hits and ringing up six strikeouts, picking up the loss.
The Bulls will be back in action on Saturday for game five of the series against the Redbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at the DBAP. RHP Dusten Knight (0-0,0.00) is expected to start on the mound for the Bulls and RHP Johan Oviedo (1-2,9.77) is scheduled to start for the Redbirds. Tickets for all remaining home games are available at Durhambulls.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 29, 2022
- Bisons Could Not Keep up with Worcester in 8-6 Slugfest - Buffalo Bisons
- Duran Nearly Hits for Cycle, WooSox Pound Season High in Hits - Worcester Red Sox
- Leblanc, Fortes Lead Jumbo Shrimp to 7-4 Victory - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bulls Late Comeback Push Falls Short - Durham Bulls
- Castillo Fans Five, Bats Lose 8-4 - Louisville Bats
- Tides Blanked by Stripers in 8-0 Defeat - Norfolk Tides
- Liberatore Dominates Yet Again in Victory over Bulls - Memphis Redbirds
- Mets Top Wings, 6-4, Friday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Roars Ahead Late and Grabs 6-4 Win on Friday Night in Rochester - Syracuse Mets
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (10-10) at Iowa Cubs (11-9) - Indianapolis Indians
- April 29 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Youth Baseball Camps Are Back at Coca-Cola Park - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- NEPA Crane & Hauling Joining First Responder Friday Efforts - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Lester Lumbers up in Mud Hens Triumph over Storm Chasers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Martin Continues to Mash But Indians Fall to I-Cubs, 7-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Skewer the 'Shrimp 12-5 on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Sotillet Shines in Relief During First 2022 Appearance in Omaha But the Chasers Drop Third in a Row - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Durham Bulls Stories
- Bulls Late Comeback Push Falls Short
- Boldt Homers Three Times as Bulls Rally Past Redbirds
- Bulls Comeback Bid Falls Short against Redbirds
- Bulls Drop Series Opener to Redbirds
- Day Baseball, Afforda-Bull Eats, Fireworks and Copa de la Diversion Highlight Upcoming Bulls Series